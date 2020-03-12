Poco X2 next sale in India on March 17: Price, specifications and more

The next sale of Poco X2 will take place on March 17, the company has announced on Twitter. The Poco X2 sale will begin in India at 12:00PM. As per the Flipkart listing, you can get some discount or cashback on the phone too. The top features of the Poco X2 are a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 730G SoC, a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera and more.

As for the pricing, the Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 in India. For the same price, the brand will give you 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which can be purchased for Rs 16,999. The top-end variant of the Poco X2 is 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, which is listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 19,999.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

Features, specifications

The Poco X2 comes with a whopping 6.67-inch display, which operates at full HD+ resolution. The panel offers support for HDR10 as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. It has 20:9 aspect ratio, and the device weighs around 208 grams. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, which is paired with Adreno 618 GPU. As far as the cameras are concerned, this Poco phone offers four cameras at the back.

The setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. One of the 2-megapixel sensors are for the depth sensing, and the other one is for the macro shots. On the front, the company has added two cameras, including a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

The device has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. The smartphone ships with USB Type-C port as well as Android 10 out of the box. Connectivity options of the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, headphone jack, and more. It is available in red, blue and purple colors.