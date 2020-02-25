Poco X2 next sale on March 3 via Flipkart: Price in India and specifications

The next sale of Poco X2 will take place on March 3, Poco India’s General Manager C Manmohan has confirmed on Twitter. It will be up for grabs at 12:00PM via Flipkart, as is the case with flash sales. On Flipkart, one can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback, which is valid on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. The key highlights of the Poco X2 are a Snapdragon 730G, a 4,500mAh battery, a 64-megapixel camera and more. Read on to find out Poco X2’s price in India, features, specifications and other details.

Price, features, sale offers, specifications

Poco X2 is available in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. The top of the line device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. During the sale, customers can get Rs 1,000 instant discount on Credit Card and EMI transactions.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

In terms of design, it features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The smartphone weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after ROG Phone 2 to support the refresh rate.

Powering the Poco X2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. This is the same processor also found on Realme X2. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup that protrudes a bit. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Poco X2 will be available in three colors: Red, Blue, and Purple.

Features Xiaomi Poco X2 Price Rs 15,999 Chipset Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset OS Android v10 (Q) Display IPS LCD panel-6.67-inch -1080×2400 pixels Internal Memory 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Rear Camera 48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 25MP selfie camera Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh battery