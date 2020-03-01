comscore Poco X2 Phoenix Red variant India sale on March 3
Poco X2 Phoenix Red variant India sale on March 3

Phoenix Red color variant of the Poco X2 is going to be made available in India in a ‘Head for Red’ sale that Poco will run on Flipkart.

  • Updated: March 1, 2020 11:28 AM IST
Poco X2 Phoenix Red

The new Poco X2 smartphone which released earlier this month now get a new Phoenix Red color variant. This new color variant is going to be made available in India in a ‘Head for Red’ sale that Poco will run on Flipkart. The sale will run on the March 3 and only the Poco X2 Phoenix Red will be on sale, but in the biggest quantities yet according to the company. As for offers, ICICI bank is offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount on purchase from credit cards as well credit and debit card EMI Transactions.

Poco X2: Price and Features

Poco X2 is available in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. The top of the line device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. During the sale today, customers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on Credit Card and EMI transactions. These ought to be available with the Phoenix Red variant as well.

In terms of design, it features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The smartphone weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after ROG Phone 2 to support the refresh rate.

Powering the Poco X2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. This is the same processor also found on Realme X2. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup that protrudes a bit. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Poco X2 will be available in three colors: Red, Blue and Purple and now the Phoenix Red.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2020 11:24 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 1, 2020 11:28 AM IST

