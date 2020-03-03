The Poco X2 will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. However, the company will be selling only the Phoenix Red variant of the Poco X2. Poco says this time around the units will be available in the biggest quantities yet. The Poco X2 price in India starts from Rs 15,999, and you get it via Flipkart at 12:00PM today. As for offers, buyers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on a purchase from credit cards as well as credit and debit card EMI transactions.

Poco X2 price in India, sale date, offers

The Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 in India, which is for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of this Poco phone will cost you Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 19,999. As mentioned above, the Flipkart sale of Poco X2 will kick off at 12:00PM today. The handset is available in three color options, including Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

Features, specifications

In terms of design, it features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The smartphone weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after ROG Phone 2 to support the refresh rate.

Powering the Poco X2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. This is the same processor also found on Realme X2. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup that protrudes a bit. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Poco X2 will be available in three colors: Red, Blue and Purple and now the Phoenix Red.

Features Xiaomi Poco X2 Price 15999 Chipset Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset OS Android v10 (Q) Display IPS LCD panel-6.67-inch -1080×2400 pixels Internal Memory 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Rear Camera 48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 25MP selfie camera Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh battery