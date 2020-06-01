comscore Poco X2 prices revised in India: Check specifications, new Flipkart price
The Poco X2 price in India now starts from Rs 17,499, after the latest price hike issued by the company in India.

The Poco X2 phone has received yet another price hike in India and the handset now comes with a starting price of Rs 17,499 after revision. This Poco phone is available for purchase via both online and offline stores in the country. The company hasn’t increased the price of all the three Poco X2 variants and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant can still be purchased for Rs 20,999.

As per Flipkart, the Poco X2 will now be sold for Rs 17,499, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The device is available in three colors, including Red, Blue, and Purple. The second Poco X2 model that has received a price hike in India is 6GB + 128GB variant, which now costs Rs 18,499.

Specifications, features

The Poco X2 is a design-centric smartphone that features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a dual punch-hole setup as well. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor, the Poco X2 comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup on the back. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

Features Poco X2
Price 16999
Chipset Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
OS Android v10 (Q)
Display IPS LCD panel-6.67-inch -1080×2400 pixels
Internal Memory 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.
Rear Camera 48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera 25MP selfie camera
Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
