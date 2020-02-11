comscore Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications, and more
News

Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications, and more

News

The Poco X2 sale will kick-off via Flipkart at 12:00PM today and its price in India starts from Rs 15,999.

  • Published: February 11, 2020 8:36 AM IST
Poco X2 Review 7

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Poco X2 will go on sale in India for the first time today, and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Poco X2 sale will kick-off at 12:00PM today and its price in India starts from Rs 15,999. The latest device from Poco will be available in Phoenix Red, Atlantis Blue, and Matrix Purple colors. As for the offers, Poco X2 buyers can avail Rs 1,000 discount with the ICICI Bank credit card. Read on to know more about Realme X2‘s rival.

Related Stories


Poco X2 price in India

Poco X2 is listed on Flipkart in three different configurations. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 16,999. The top of the line 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model of the Poco X2 will go on sale for Rs 19,999.

Watch: Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Poco X2 specifications

It features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. At 208 grams, the smartphone is heavy and is 8.8m thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after ROG Phone 2 to support the refresh rate. The only difference being that Poco X2 has an LCD display and not OLED, which is seen on ROG Phone 2.

Poco X2 First Impressions: A rebrand or more?

Also Read

Poco X2 First Impressions: A rebrand or more?

Powering the Poco X2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. This is the same processor also found on Realme X2. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup that protrudes a bit. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

For selfies, there are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor houses in a pill-shaped cutout. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Interestingly, Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

Features Xiaomi Poco X2
Price 15999
Chipset Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
OS Android v10 (Q)
Display IPS LCD panel-6.67-inch -1080×2400 pixels
Internal Memory 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.
Rear Camera 48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera 25MP selfie camera
Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 11, 2020 8:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 Review
Review
Poco X2 Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 series to launch today

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series to launch today

Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

News

Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to launch in India soon: Price, Specifications

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to launch in India soon: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch

Most Popular

Poco X2 Review

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 series to launch today

Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to launch in India soon: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Why Xiaomi made Mint Keyboard for its smartphones?

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X2 Review

Review

Poco X2 Review
Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

News

Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications
Poco X2 first sale on February 11: Price in India, features, offers

News

Poco X2 first sale on February 11: Price in India, features, offers
Micromax Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Spark Go get discount

Deals

Micromax Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Spark Go get discount
Realme Days sale: Deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and more

Deals

Realme Days sale: Deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and more

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे पहली बार फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: भारत-न्यूजीलैंड के बीच आखिरी वनडे आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

LG V60 ThinQ स्मार्टफोन 4 कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

SBI Online Saral : जानें क्या है State Bank of India की छोटे उद्यमों के लिए पेश की गई 'सरल' सर्विस

Trending Technology News Today : वोडाफोन ने 1.5GB डेली डाटा प्लान पेश किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series to launch today
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 series to launch today
Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

News

Poco X2 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications
Oppo Reno 3 Pro to launch in India soon: Price, Specifications

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to launch in India soon: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch
MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

News

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus