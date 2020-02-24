comscore Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
News

Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more

News

Some of the key features of the phone are Snapdragon 730G, a 4,500mAh battery, a 64-megapixel camera and more. 

  • Published: February 24, 2020 11:52 AM IST
Poco X2 Review 3

Photo: Dharmik Patel

The Poco X2 will go on sale in India tomorrow at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart. Interested buyers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. To recall, this Poco smartphone was launched in India earlier this month. Some of the key features of the phone are Snapdragon 730G, a 4,500mAh battery, a 64-megapixel camera and more.

Related Stories


Price and Features

Poco X2 is available in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. The top of the line device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 19,999. During the sale today, customers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on Credit Card and EMI transactions.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

In terms of design, it features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The smartphone weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after ROG Phone 2 to support the refresh rate.

Poco X2 Review: Five key takeaways in photos

Also Read

Poco X2 Review: Five key takeaways in photos

Powering the Poco X2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. This is the same processor also found on Realme X2. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup that protrudes a bit. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Poco X2 will be available in three colors: Red, Blue, and Purple.

Features Xiaomi Poco X2
Price Rs 15,999
Chipset Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
OS Android v10 (Q)
Display IPS LCD panel-6.67-inch -1080×2400 pixels
Internal Memory 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.
Rear Camera 48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera 25MP selfie camera
Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 11:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
News
Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

Gaming

Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

News

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

News

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more

News

Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch at 2.30PM IST: What to expect
iQOO 3 India price, specs sheet, design leaked online

News

iQOO 3 India price, specs sheet, design leaked online
Realme C3 available on open sale on Flipkart

Deals

Realme C3 available on open sale on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix का नया प्रमोशनल ऑफर, पहले महीने के लिए देने होंगे सिर्फ पांच रुपये

गूगल स्टेडिया जल्द जोड़ेगा 4 स्टीमवर्ल्ड गेम्स

BSNL ब्रॉडबेंड यूजर्स को Google Nest Mini और Nest Hub स्मार्ट डिवाइसेस पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का Mi MIX Alpha स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) ने 49 और 69 रुपये के प्लान किए पेश, डाटा के साथ कॉलिंग का उठाएं फायदा

News

Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
News
Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus
Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

News

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India
Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

News

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6
Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China

News

Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China