Before we dig deeper, let’s quickly go through the news. As mentioned above, specifications about Poco X2 surfaced online. In addition, we also got to know that OnePlus is bringing its much anticipated OnePlus Concept One smartphone to India. Samsung launched its 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G. Beyond this, we got reports indicating upcoming throw-able items in PUBG Mobile and information about upcoming Apple AirPods 3. Last but not least, we got a report hinting at the expected GTA 6 launch date. Now, let’s dive into details.

Poco X2 specifications

Ahead of the Poco X2 launch next week, we already know that Poco X2 will be available on Flipkart. The company has also confirmed that it will feature a 120Hz display. On Flipkart, the company has also confirmed that it will support 27W fast charging. Now, more details of the first smartphone from the company in nearly one and a half years have emerged. As per a tipster Poco X2 will launch at Rs 18,999 in India. This price is for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

OnePlus Concept One coming to India

Moving on in our daily news wrap, OnePlus is bringing its much anticipated OnePlus Concept One to India on February 8 as part of a world tour. The tour will showcase the magic phone across 10 cities in eight countries. Interestingly, India is the only country where you can witness the phone in three different cities on the same day. The phone will remain in stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi for a week. During this time, customers can experience the device first-hand. However, OnePlus has no plans to sell the smartphone right now since it still is a ‘Concept’ phone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G launched

Samsung has announced the world’s first 5G tablet in South Korea, and the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet will go on sale starting today, January 30. As per Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet comes with a price label of 999,900 won, which is around Rs 60,280 in India. As for the features, the latest 5G tablet from Samsung comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1,600 x 2,560 pixels resolution.

PUBG Mobile to get throw-able items soon

The PC version of PUBG recently got the option to throw melee weapons along with consumables and ammo. And now it seems PUBG Mobile is set to get the same throwables option soon. Melee weapons can be thrown to damage enemies at a close range. While First-aid kits, bandages, and ammo can also be thrown to a teammate that is a little distance away. These features have apparently appeared in the beta version of the game in China.

GTA 6 possible launch date

One game that seems to have a huge number of people waiting for it is GTA 6. But Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about when we will actually see the game. There have been numerous rumors about when we can actually see the game. But now we have another one which seems more credible than before. This time around, an ex-Rockstar employee by the name of Darion Lowenstein seems to have something to say on the matter. From what he had to say, we should not expect the game anytime before later 2021. Now, let’s move on to our last item on the daily news wrap.

Apple AirPods 3 launching later in the year

Cupertino-based Apple’s AirPods went from a somewhat criticized product to a global hit. The market for truly wireless earbuds has since expanded tremendously. This pushed Apple into launching an updated version of the earbuds called the AirPods Pro. Now, a report reveals that the brand is set to launch the Apple AirPods 3, its third iteration of the earbuds, later this year. That concludes out daily news wrap.