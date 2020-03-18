Poco X2, the second smartphone from Poco, will be available via open sale for four days. The company has announced that Poco X2 will be available via open sale from March 19 to March 22 on Flipkart. The special open sale is being announced as part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale. The smartphone was recently recognized as the highest-rated Android smartphone on Flipkart.

“The enthusiasm that we have seen since POCO X2’s launch in February this year has been humbling. To all POCO fans who have been waiting to experience POCO X2, we bring to you a big treat through the four days special open sale. We hope that all our efforts receive the same kind of appreciation that it has got till now,” Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India, said in a statement.

Poco X2: Price and Features

At the time of launch in February, the Poco X2 was announced in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for at Rs 16,999. The top of the line device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 19,999. During the open sale starting tomorrow, customers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions.

The Poco X2 is a design-centric smartphone that features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a dual punch-hole setup as well. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor, the Poco X2 comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For imaging, there is a quad camera setup on the back. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Poco X2 will be available in three colors: Red, Blue and Purple.