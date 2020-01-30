Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging; new leak tips the price

Poco X2 is set to launch in India on February 4, 2020. Ahead of the launch next week, we already know that Poco X2 will be available on Flipkart. The company has also confirmed that it will feature a 120Hz display. On Flipkart, the company has also confirmed that it will support 27W fast charging. Now, more details of the first smartphone from the company in nearly one and a half years has emerged. A new report reveals the price, key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Before we get into details, it is recommended that you take this with a grain of salt. Poco F1 was very much competitive when it launched in 2018. As an independent company, we expect Poco X2 to be equally competitive. In a new report, Hindustan Times cites a tipster claiming that Poco X2 will launch at Rs 18,999 in India. This price is for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The leaked image also suggests that Poco X2 will be a rebranded Redmi K30 for the Indian market. Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 with 4G and Redmi K30 Pro with 5G in China last month. The leaked image shows the device in blue color. There is also a gold finish doing the rounds on Twitter. However, Poco has officially denied that render claiming it’s not true. The leak further claims that it will sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz Reality Flow display.

The Poco X2 will only be the second smartphone with 120Hz display in India. It is also said to feature 64-megapixel main camera with a Sony sensor. Honestly, the specs mentioned in the leak are the same as that of Redmi K30. There will be vertically stacked quad rear camera setup and dual punch hole selfie cameras. The base shows a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, it will come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The leak also claims that it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The latter might not be true since Poco has officially confirmed 27W charging. The key thing to note here is that Poco X2 will compete in a crowded market. There is already the Realme X2, Vivo S1 Pro, Oppo F15 and Samsung Galaxy A51. It will also have to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. It needs to be seen whether Poco succeeds in recreating the magic first seen with Poco F1 in 2018.