Poco X2 users start getting MIUI 12 stable OTA update in India

Check out all you need to know about the Poco X2 MIUI 12 update that some users have spotted as an 813 MB OTA download.

  • Published: August 8, 2020 9:19 AM IST
Poco X2 Review 8

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has started rolling out the MIUI 12 stable update for the Poco X2 in India. A number of Poco X2 users on Twitter have confirmed the update coming to their phones. Users of Poco’s second smartphone in India had been waiting for the MIUI 12 update since the release of the software, as the device was aligned to get it. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

The new Poco X2 MIUI 12 build has the version number MIUI 12.0.1.0 QGHINXM. It will come to users as an 813 MB Over-The-Air (OTA) update. The changelog of the new build suggests it is a stable build. However, it is as of now unclear if this is a soak test. We still do not know if Poco has rolled the update out to everyone. Major updates like these are usually rolled out in small batches first so that people can report any critical bugs or issues. A mass rollout usually begins once the update has passed as a stable build and has no major issues. Also Read - Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed: Check specifications and other details

However, the fact that some Poco X2 users have been receiving the MIUI 12 update will come to a lot of users as a piece of good news, laying the pathway for an eventual mass rollout. The new MIUI 12 update will bring in new animations, dynamic window technology, and other features including a visual overhaul of the control center and the performance improvements. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 is a design-centric smartphone that features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a dual punch-hole setup as well. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor, the Poco X2 comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup on the back. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

  Published Date: August 8, 2020 9:19 AM IST

