Poco X2 has finally been launched in India and its price in India starts from Rs 15,999. The brand says that its new Poco X2 phone is not a successor to the Poco F1 device, and it is a part of a new Poco X series. The Poco F1 was launched in India at a jaw-dropping price with impressive specifications and the same is the case with the Poco X2. Some of the key highlights of the Poco X2 are 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, dual selfie cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging. Check out how these two Poco phones fair against each other.

Poco X2 vs Poco F1: Price in India, availability, sale details

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Poco X2 comes with a price label of Rs 15,999 in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Poco X2 is priced at Rs 16,999. The top of the line device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 19,999. The Poco X2 will go on sale in India on February 11, 2020. ICICI Bank cardholders can get Rs 1,000 discount.

The latest Poco phone will be available in three colors – Phoenix Red, Atlantis Blue, and Matrix Purple. The new Poco phone will go on sale via Flipkart. It will be seen competing with the likes of Realme X2. The Poco F1 is currently available for as low as Rs 14,999, which is the price for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is available for Rs 18,999 in India. Customers can buy the Poco F1 via Flipkart.

Poco X2 vs Poco F1: Display, design

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with 18.7:9 aspect ratio. In comparison with the Poco F1, the Poco X2 doesn’t have a very thick chin, and a large notch at the top, but it does offer a bit of bezel all around. The new Poco phone flaunts a modern punch-hole display design. The Poco X2 offers a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with HDR10 support, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. This is the second phone after ROG Phone 2 to support the 120Hz refresh rate. It features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. At 208 grams, the smartphone is heavy and is 8.8m thick.

Poco X2 vs Poco F1: Processor and additional features

Powering the Poco X2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 graphics processor. This is the same processor also found on Realme X2, which comes with a starting price tag of Rs 16,999 in India. The Poco F1, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC. The new Poco phone also comes with P2i splash-proof technology, so that the device is protected against accidental spills. It offers support for Qualcomm’s Hi-Fi DAC. The Poco X2 supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and supports VoWiFi support for better indoor connectivity.

Poco X2 vs Poco F1: Battery, software

The new Poco device comes with a whopping 4,500mAh battery, and the company has confirmed that it will ship a 27W charger in the box. Comparatively, the Poco F1 was launched with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0).

The Poco F1 arrived in India with Android 8.0 Oreo. The company has already rolled out the latest Android 10 OS update for the Poco F1, and those who haven’t yet received the update should get it in the coming days. The latest Poco X2 smartphone ships with Android 10 OS out of the box.

Poco X2 vs Poco F1: Camera

The Poco X2 packs a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors. For selfies, there are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor houses in a pill-shaped cutout.

The Poco X2 offers support for RAW image capture, 960fps slow-motion capture, and a feature called Vlog Mode. The Poco F1 sports a dual-camera setup, featuring a 12-megapixel primary rear camera, 5-megapixel secondary sensor. One will also find a 20-megapixel sensor on the front camera.

