comscore Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Head-to-head comparison | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Head-to-head comparison - camera, processor, battery and more
News

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Head-to-head comparison - camera, processor, battery and more

News

If you're looking to buy a mid-range phone and are confused between the Poco X2 and the Realme X2, here is a head-to-head comparison between the smartphones.

  • Published: February 4, 2020 6:35 PM IST
Realme X2 Poco X2 comparison

Poco finally unveiled the much-awaited Poco X2 smartphone in its mid-range lineup. The phone is also the first device from the brand after it became independent of parent company Xiaomi. The Poco X2 is priced starting at Rs 15,999 for the base model and comes in different variants. The lowest of these is the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The highest variant features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Related Stories


The phone has several key features like 120Hz refresh rate, 27W fast charging, four rear cameras and more. With a feature set like this, Poco will be targeting the highly competitive mid-range segment in India. Perhaps the main rival for the smartphone will be the Realme X2. If you’re looking for a great mid-range device in this range, here’s a detailed comparison of both the devices to help you decide.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Pricing and storage variants

The Poco X2 is available in three variants. The base variant features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and costs Rs 15,999. The middle variant features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will cost Rs 16,999. The highest variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This will cost you Rs 19,999.

The Realme X2, on the other hand, also comes in three variants. The base variant of the phone features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A middle variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while an 8GB RAM variant also features 128GB storage. The three variants are priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999. While the pricing is nearly similar for the various variants, You will get either equal or more storage on the Poco X2 for the same price.

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Display

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD ‘RealityFlow’ display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. This also makes the phone one of the few phones to offer 120Hz refresh rate right now and also the cheapest option. There is a punch-hole setup on the phone that houses the dual front-facing cameras. Meanwhile, the Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ screen.

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Performance, Battery life

Both the Realme X2 and the Poco X2 run on the Snapdragon 730G SoCs and have various options with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. The 128GB/256GB storage on both phones can also be expanded via a microSD card.

The Poco X2 features a bigger 4,500mAh battery compared to the 4,000mAh battery on the Realme X2. The Poco uses a 27W charger while the Realme X2 uses slightly faster 30W charging.

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras

Both phones feature a quad-camera setup on the back. On the Poco X2, this consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel lenses for macro photography and depth sensing. The Realme X2 also features a 64-megapixel f/1.8 main camera. The other three lenses on the phone are an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro mode and depth sensing. The almost identical setups are separated only by the Sony IMX686 sensor on the Poco and the Samsung GW1 sensor on the Realme.

Poco X2 First Impressions: A rebrand or more?

Also Read

Poco X2 First Impressions: A rebrand or more?

On the front, the Poco X2 has the edge with a dual-camera setup. The phone features a 20-megapixel main lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Meanwhile, the Realme has a single 32-megapixel front camera.

Other unique features

The Poco X2 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with LiquidCool technology. This prevents excess heating on the phone. Meanwhile, the Realme X2 has an in-display fingerprint scanner along with Dolby-powered audio for better media immersion.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 6:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out
News
Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out
Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

News

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

News

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

PUBG developers are updating the blood effects in the game

Gaming

PUBG developers are updating the blood effects in the game

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Head-to-head comparison

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

News

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India
Poco X2 First Impressions

Review

Poco X2 First Impressions
Poco X2 vs Poco F1: Price in India, features compared

News

Poco X2 vs Poco F1: Price in India, features compared
Realme confirmed to unveil Smart TV at MWC, likely to launch in India first

Smart TVs

Realme confirmed to unveil Smart TV at MWC, likely to launch in India first
Poco X2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G launched

News

Poco X2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G launched

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 vs Poco F1 : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Telefunken ने 32इंच HD-रेड्डी स्मार्ट TV को 9,990 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo V19 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग फरवरी महीने से शुरू होगी

गूगल सर्च में आया नया फीचर, अब यूजर्स मोबाइल प्रीपेड प्लान को कर पाएंगे रिचार्ज और कंपेयर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Head-to-head comparison
News
Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Head-to-head comparison
Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out
Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

News

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally
Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

News

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India
Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features