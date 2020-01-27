Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4

Poco is officially back from the brink. The company has announced that it will launch its next smartphone in India on February 4. In a new teaser on Twitter, the company has confirmed that this smartphone will be called Poco X2. The teaser also hints at the device offering super smooth user experience. There is a possibility that this device is just a rebranded version of Redmi K30, launched in China last month.

Poco X2: What to expect

Xiaomi India announced that it is spinning Poco into an independent brand this month. The sub-brand of Xiaomi India made a big splash with its Poco F1 in 2018. However, the company did not introduce a new device last year. While there was a lot of skepticism surrounding Poco F2, the company has finally shed more light on its plan. It seems the company is dropping Poco F2 in favor of Poco X2. The launch is set for the same day that Galaxy S10 Lite goes on sale.

The launch event is set to start at 11.30AM IST on February 4 in the national capital. The big focus with Poco X2 seems to be a super smooth user experience. This could mean that the device will feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The teaser image for the device shows ‘extreme refresh rate’ and extreme gaming. The Redmi K30 series features a 120Hz display and we could see the same display on Poco X2 as well.

There is also mention of a new image processor, which could be the 64-megapixel 1/1.7-inch sensor from Sony. The Poco X2 will be powered by a Qualcomm mobile processor but may not be the Snapdragon 865 SoC. We might instead see the Snapdragon 855+ or the Snapdragon 765 mobile platform. The teaser also reveals liquid cooling support and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a possibility that we are looking at an LCD display instead of an AMOLED screen.

The teasers also reveal USB Type-C port, bottom-mounted speaker and 3.5mm headphone jack. With Poco X2, Poco might put a big dent in the premium mid-range smartphone segment. Xiaomi has already established itself in the space with its Redmi K20 Series. According to Counterpoint Research, the consumer spending in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 segment has increased in the past few quarters. Poco might make use of this opportunity and emerge as a leader thanks to its popularity.