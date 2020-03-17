comscore Poco X2 with 120Hz display goes on sale today | BGR India
Poco X2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G goes on sale today: Should you buy this over Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Poco X2 is only the second smartphone from the Poco brand in India. The smartphone now has a tough competition in the form of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 Pro.

  • Published: March 17, 2020 8:46 AM IST
Photo: Dharmik Patel

Poco X2 will once again be available for purchase via Flipkart today. The smartphone was launched in India in February and went on sale for the first time on February 11. At the time of the launch, Poco India had confirmed that it had stock for the first month. The company had said that the supply could be constrained due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus. However, the device will be available for purchase for sixth straight Tuesday via Flipkart.

Poco X2: Price and Features

At the time of launch in February, the Poco X2 was announced in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for at Rs 16,999. The top of the line device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 19,999. During the sale today, customers will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Credit Card and EMI transactions.

The Poco X2 is only the second device from Poco, which debuted as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in 2018. The new smartphone is not the successor to Poco F1 but it features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The smartphone weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after ROG Phone 2 to support the refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S20 series is the only other device to feature a 120Hz display.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor, the Poco X2 comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For imaging, there is a quad camera setup on the back. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Also Read

Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Poco X2 will be available in three colors: Red, Blue and Purple.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2020 8:46 AM IST

