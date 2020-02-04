Poco X2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G launched

Poco X2, the challenger to Realme X2, is now official. At an event in the national capital, the company launched its second smartphone ever. It is also the first device since Xiaomi made Poco into an independent brand. As expected, the Poco X2 is nothing but a rebranded Redmi K30, sold in China. The only visual difference seems to be the horizontal Poco branding in the place of vertical Redmi branding. However, we cannot discount the device for just being a rebranded smartphone.

With Poco X2, the company seems to be taking a different approach. While Poco F1 was all about flagship specifications at affordable price point, the Poco X2 seems to converge around design and performance. It is also entering a segment that is crowded by devices from Oppo, Vivo, Samsung and Realme. If you are a Poco fan then this is definitely not the Poco F1 successor you were waiting for. However, the smartphone does have a lot going for it.

Poco X2: Specifications and Price

Poco X2 will be available in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 16,999. The top of the line device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will go on sale for Rs 19,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart and the first sale is set for February 11, 2020 starting 12:00PM IST. There is also Rs 1,000 off for ICICI Bank Credit Card holders with the smartphone.

It features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. At 208 grams, the smartphone is heavy and is 8.8m thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after ROG Phone 2 to support the refresh rate. The only difference being that Poco X2 has a LCD display and not OLED seen on ROG Phone 2.

Powering the Poco X2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. This is the same processor also found on Realme X2. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup that protrudes a bit. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

For selfies, there are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor houses in a pill-shaped cutout. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Interestingly, Poco is bundling the 27W fast charger with the smartphone. It supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Poco X2 will be available in three colors: Phoenix Red, Atlantis Blue and Matrix Purple.