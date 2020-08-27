Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

Poco is apparently coming up with a new mid-range phone. The brand has teased the phone to be a competitor to the OnePlus Nord. Recent leaks have also name-dropped the phone as the Poco X3. Now a new leak has revealed some more specifications of the upcoming Poco phone. The newly leaked specifications also come with a leaked launch date. The leakster, Ishan Agarwal, has posted a new Tweet stating that the Poco X3 could launch on September 8. Also Read - Poco X3 spotted on FCC with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery, 33W charging

Poco X3 expected specifications

As per the leak, the Poco X3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 chipset. Like its predecessor, the Poco X2, it will also feature a 6.67-inch display panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency. There is also a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

In terms of optics, the Poco X3 will feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear. This was also something that was confirmed in the leak from last week. However, the last leak also stated that the 64-megapixel sensor in use will not be the same one implemented on the older X2. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera will still be a 20-megapixel sensor. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Poco X3 Official Looking Renders and Specs have been leaked! -September 8 launch

-Snapdragon 732

-6.67″ 120hz Display, 240Hz Touch Latency

-5160 mAH Battery

-33W Fast Charging

-64MP Main Quad Camera

-20MP Front Camera Thoughts?#POCO #POCOX3 Source: https://t.co/0RWgdd11Zf pic.twitter.com/acb0vMEYwW — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 26, 2020

As per the leak from a few days ago, we got to see the back design of the upcoming phone. here is a vertical Poco branding on the back of the phone below what looks like a pseudo-circular camera module. “64MP AI super camera” can be seen written on the circular module.

It seems the Poco X3 camera setup will not be carrying major camera hardware improvements over the Poco X2, which was a phone with a great camera. The main sensor on the X2 is also a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686. Although, we don’t know if the brand will be using the same sensor on the new X3.

Another recent rumor on the upcoming Poco X3 also suggested that it will feature a 120Hz OLED display along with a Snapdragon 765 chipset. The same leak also mentioned elements that can be confirmed by the newly spotted FCC listing. This includes the 64-megapixel main camera setup and the 33W fast charging. Hence, we could likely see a 120Hz AMOLED screen on the new phone too, a major improvement over the 120Hz LCD panel on the X2.

