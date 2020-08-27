comscore Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco X3 could launch on September 8; check new leaked images and specifications
News

Poco X3 could launch on September 8; check new leaked images and specifications

News

As per the leak, the Poco X3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 chipset, along with a bigger battery and faster charging speeds.

  • Published: August 27, 2020 1:01 PM IST
Poco X3 leaked image

Poco is apparently coming up with a new mid-range phone. The brand has teased the phone to be a competitor to the OnePlus Nord. Recent leaks have also name-dropped the phone as the Poco X3. Now a new leak has revealed some more specifications of the upcoming Poco phone. The newly leaked specifications also come with a leaked launch date. The leakster, Ishan Agarwal, has posted a new Tweet stating that the Poco X3 could launch on September 8. Also Read - Poco X3 spotted on FCC with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery, 33W charging

Poco X3 expected specifications

As per the leak, the Poco X3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 chipset. Like its predecessor, the Poco X2, it will also feature a 6.67-inch display panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency. There is also a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

In terms of optics, the Poco X3 will feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear. This was also something that was confirmed in the leak from last week. However, the last leak also stated that the 64-megapixel sensor in use will not be the same one implemented on the older X2. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera will still be a 20-megapixel sensor. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

As per the leak from a few days ago, we got to see the back design of the upcoming phone. here is a vertical Poco branding on the back of the phone below what looks like a pseudo-circular camera module. “64MP AI super camera” can be seen written on the circular module.

It seems the Poco X3 camera setup will not be carrying major camera hardware improvements over the Poco X2, which was a phone with a great camera. The main sensor on the X2 is also a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686. Although, we don’t know if the brand will be using the same sensor on the new X3.

Poco X3 spotted on FCC with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery, 33W charging

Also Read

Poco X3 spotted on FCC with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery, 33W charging

Another recent rumor on the upcoming Poco X3 also suggested that it will feature a 120Hz OLED display along with a Snapdragon 765 chipset. The same leak also mentioned elements that can be confirmed by the newly spotted FCC listing. This includes the 64-megapixel main camera setup and the 33W fast charging. Hence, we could likely see a 120Hz AMOLED screen on the new phone too, a major improvement over the 120Hz LCD panel on the X2.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 27, 2020 1:01 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2

16999

Android v10 (Q)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak
News
Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak
Samsung Galaxy M31s prices to be hiked

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s prices to be hiked

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

News

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

News

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

Most Popular

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

News

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak
List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

Top Products

List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000

Top Products

Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000
Poco X3 spotted online with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery

News

Poco X3 spotted online with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A12 स्मार्टफोन 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट में होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Oppo Reno 4 Lite स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio P95 चिपसेट के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Realme 7 और Realme 7 Pro इस तारीख को होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, मिल सकती है दमदार परफॉर्मेंस

दमदार बैटरी और कैमरे के साथ Redmi 9 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

POCO X3 की लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, अगले महीने आ रहा है ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones
News
iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones
Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

News

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak
Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today
Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

News

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger
Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers