Poco X3 Pro design, specs, price details leaked online

Poco X3 Pro, the Xiaomi sub-brand's upcoming X-series smartphone global debut is set for March 22. The phone will hit the Indian shores on March 30. While rumours about the new Poco phone have been making rounds on the internet for the past few days, new renders have now appeared on the e-hub revealing design details of the Poco X3 Pro.

A tipster with Twitter handle @chunvn8888 has shared the purported renders of the new Poco phone. The tipster cited that Shopee.vn a Vietnamese e-retailer accidentally listed the Poco X3 Pro on its website. The listing showed off the price and specifications of the upcoming Poco X-series phone.

As per the listing, the alleged Poco X3 Pro 8GB RAM variant carries a price tag of VND 7,990,000 which roughly translates to Rs 25,200. The listing shows off camera placement and display of the phone as well. If one goes by the listing, then the new Poco X-series model could likely feature a similar design as the Poco X3. The supposed Poco X3 Pro is seen featuring a circular-shaped camera module instead of a vertically-stacked camera setup (Poco X2). The punch-hole cutout is placed at the centre. While leaks in the past suggested the Poco X3 Pro to cost around Rs 28,000 for the high-end variant, the new listing, however, refutes the previous reports.

5160mAh, 33W fast charge

9.4mm thick, 215g

2.5D GG6 front

Dual speakers, Hi-Res, headphone jack

Up to 1TB micro SD

Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5

Side FP

7,990m VND ($343) for the 8/256, expect around $300 or $322 for the 6/128 in VN

1st sale on Shopee on March 26th in VN pic.twitter.com/DHFC9xjWSf — CEO of Chun Corp (Tet forever) (@chunvn8888) March 19, 2021

Poco X3 Pro expected price

As per the new details, the Poco X3 Pro with 8GB RAM/256GB storage is seen listed at VND 7,990,000 (around Rs 25,200). The standard variant with 6GB RAM/128GB storage is expected to carry a price tag of 269 euros (around Rs 23,300).

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected)

As for the specs, the listing suggests that the Poco X3 Pro could feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could have Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection. In terms of hardware, the phone could get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 mobile platform with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Poco X3 Pro is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel camera setup and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.