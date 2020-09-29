Poco X3 first sale in India today: Price, specifications, offers

The Poco X3 will be up for sale in India for the first time today, and its price starts from Rs 16,999. The device comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 700 series SoC, a 6.67-inch screen, 6,000mAh battery, and more. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today and users will be able to get the new Poco X3 phone via Flipkart. Read on to find out everything about the handset. Also Read - Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

Poco X3 price in India

The Chinese brand will be offering the new handset in three configurations. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model of Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 18,499. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost you Rs 19,999. As for the offers, there is a 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Flipkart is giving up to Rs 15,750 discount on the exchange of an old phone. Also Read - Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi tipped to launch soon in India

Poco X3 Specifications, features

The Poco X3 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, which supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The device comes with HDR10 certification. There is no AMOLED display and you get an LCD panel. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor, which comes with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. For storage, you have 64GB and 128GB options, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 to feature 64-megapixel triple camera setup; Here is everything we know

As for the cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup on this phone. The main lens is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682. Additionally, the phone has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, users get a 20-megapixel lens, which is housed in the cutout. The phone has a whopping 6,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, USB Type C port, and a headphone jack.