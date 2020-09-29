comscore Poco X3 first sale in India today: Price, specifications, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco X3 first sale in India today: Price, specifications, offers
News

Poco X3 first sale in India today: Price, specifications, offers

News

The sale will begin at 12:00PM today and users will be able to get the new Poco X3 phone via Flipkart.

  • Updated: September 29, 2020 9:01 AM IST
Poco X3 launched in India

The Poco X3 will be up for sale in India for the first time today, and its price starts from Rs 16,999. The device comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 700 series SoC, a 6.67-inch screen, 6,000mAh battery, and more. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today and users will be able to get the new Poco X3 phone via Flipkart. Read on to find out everything about the handset. Also Read - Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

Poco X3 price in India

The Chinese brand will be offering the new handset in three configurations. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model of Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 18,499. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost you Rs 19,999. As for the offers, there is a 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Flipkart is giving up to Rs 15,750 discount on the exchange of an old phone. Also Read - Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi tipped to launch soon in India

Watch: Redmi 9 Camera Review

Poco X3 Specifications, features

The Poco X3 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, which supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The device comes with HDR10 certification. There is no AMOLED display and you get an LCD panel. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor, which comes with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. For storage, you have 64GB and 128GB options, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 to feature 64-megapixel triple camera setup; Here is everything we know

As for the cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup on this phone. The main lens is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682. Additionally, the phone has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, users get a 20-megapixel lens, which is housed in the cutout. The phone has a whopping 6,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, USB Type C port, and a headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 29, 2020 8:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2020 9:01 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco X3

Poco X3

16999

MIUI 12 Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Poco X3 first sale in India today
News
Poco X3 first sale in India today
Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Review

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Oppo Watch ECG Edition launched with curved screen

Wearables

Oppo Watch ECG Edition launched with curved screen

Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

News

Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

News

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

Most Popular

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Realme C15 review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Poco X3 first sale in India today

Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X3 first sale in India today

News

Poco X3 first sale in India today
Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

News

Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch
Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon

News

Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi coming soon
Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9A की सेल आज, 6000mAh बैटरी और 3 कैमरा वाले फोन को खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

Realme Narzo 10 गेमिंग फोन की सेल आज 12 बजे, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी फोन की जानें कीमत

Google Doodle Zohra Sehgal: इंडियन एक्ट्रेस, डांसर, कोरियोग्राफर जोहरा सहगल की याद में बना गूगल डूडल

लीक हुई Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro की कीमत, 30 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Google ने Play Store से हटाए 17 खतरनाक ऐप्स, कहीं आपके फोन में भी तो नहीं है इंस्टॉल!

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Poco X3 first sale in India today
News
Poco X3 first sale in India today
Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

News

Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch
Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity

News

Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity
Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool

News

Facebook fixes Instagram bug that could turn your phone into spying tool
Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

News

Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers