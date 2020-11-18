Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has announced that the call-recording feature has been enabled on smartphones in . The company confirmed the feature roll out on saying, “The call-recording feature that you all wanted is now enabled on the #POCOX3.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Xiaomi Mi 10 5G - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Camera Features

Poco had launched the X3 in September in India. The highlights of mid-range Poco X3 include a 6,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Apart from a Snapdragon 700 series SoC, the smartphone also packs a 120Hz display. The handset comes in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. Read on to know more about this device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 - Price in India, Specifications Compared

Poco X3: Price in India

The Poco X3 price in India is set at Rs 16,999. For the same price, you get a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which comes at a price tag of Rs 18,499. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 19,999.

Specifications, features

The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The device has HDR10 certification, and you get an LCD panel. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor. It is backed by Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The latter is further expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

As far as cameras are concerned, the company offers a quad rear camera setup on this phone. The main lens is a 64-megapixel IMX682. Additionally, the phone has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, users get a 20-megapixel lens, which is housed in the cutout. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging via USB Type C. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and a headphone jack.