Poco X3 GT and Poco F3 GT certification listing indicates imminent launch

Poco X3 GT and Poco F3 GT have reportedly been spotted in certification listings. The Poco X3 GT which is tipped to debut as a rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in India was found listed on the Malaysian SIRIM certification site. As for the Poco F3 GT, the device is said to have been listed on the TUV Rheinland certification site. Also Read - Poco F3 GT to soon launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Poco X3 GT and Poco F3 GT certification listing indicate imminent launch

As mentioned, both Poco X3 GT and Poco F3 GT have reportedly been spotted on certification sites. Poco India has already confirmed that it will launch the Poco F3 GT in India in Q3 2021. A tipster has shared a screenshot that is said to be a TUV Rheinland certification listing for a device having model number M2012K10C/ M2012K10I. The model number believed to be of the Poco F3 GT similarize to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition phone. Besides the model number, the listing doesn’t reveal much detail. Also Read - Poco F3 GT gets listed on e-commerce website with an unbelievable price, full specifications

As for the Poco X3 GT, the phone was reportedly found listed on the Malaysian SIRIM certification site with model number 21061110AG. The same model number also appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site. Reports predict that the Poco X3 GT is a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that was launched in China. While the company is tight-lipped about the launch of the new Poco devices, the certification listings indicate that the new Poco smartphones launch might be inching closer. Also Read - Top 5 smartphone launches in May 2021: Google Pixel 5a, Poco F3 GT, Oppo K9 5G

Poco X3 GT, Poco F3 GT specifications (expected)

If the Poco X3 GT is a rebadged model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G then it will likely feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display (2,400×1,080 pixel resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a secondary 8-megapixel camera, and a tertiary 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone ship with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

As for the Poco F3 GT, the phone is confirmed to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Speaking of the rest of the specs, the phone might sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED panel (1,080×2,400 pixel resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS, and a 5,065mAh battery.