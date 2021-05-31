Poco X3 GT, not F3 GT, could launch as Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in India

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series has seen ambitious upgrades that propel the series to the premium smartphone territory. The 5G versions launched in China are no short of flagship killers and it seems that Poco is interested in owning the most high-end model for its lineup globally. Based on a recent leak, it seems that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could launch later as the Poco X3 GT in global markets, including India. Also Read - Redmi K20 Pro, Poco X3 Pro users rejoice: Latest MIUI 12 update with Android 11 starts rolling

The GT moniker for Poco isn’t new as it will debut in the unannounced Poco F3 GT. While the F3 GT is expected to be a renamed Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, the X3 GT could be the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. This could make it sit above the Poco X3 Pro that launched in India only a couple of months ago. Do note that the information does not hold meat and hence, you should not gulp it down wholly. Also Read - Poco F3 GT launching in India after July, Dimensity 1200 chip confirmed

Poco X3 GT could launch in India and abroad

Poco has always thrived on rebranded Redmi devices, with the only exception being the Poco X3 Pro. Hence, the Poco X3 GT using the guts of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G won’t be a new thing. Moreover, Redmi is holding on from jumping onto the 5G train and that makes sense for Poco to pick it up for now. The leak comes from noted tipster Kacper Skrzypek. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro launched: It is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with an unique design

If you need a refresher on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, here you go. The phone uses the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip paired to up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It ditches the AMOLED display in favour of a 6.6-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display. The 5000mAh battery remains but Redmi uses its 67W fast charging solution on the phone.

The cameras are nothing special to write about. The rear holds a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera relies on a 16-megapixel camera.

Going forward, it seems that Poco will bring all the Redmi devices equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity chips. The Poco F3 GT has been confirmed to launch after June and rumours suggest it would be no different from the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, featuring its Dimensity 1200 chip. Similarly, the Poco M3 Pro 5G launched globally and expected to launch in India is a reskinned Redmi Note 10 5G, featuring the Dimensity 700 chip.