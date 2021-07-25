Poco is soon to launch a new phone as part of its X series called the Poco X3 GT. The company recently confirmed that the launch will take place on July 28, which is a few days after the F3 GT launched in India. Ahead of the unveiling, we now have information on its fast-charging powers. Also Read - Poco F3 GT 5G in pictures: The mid-range gamer enhanced smartphone

As per a Weibo post by the company, the Poco X3 GT will come with 67W Turbo fast charging. This is similar to the F3 GT that is the latest mid-ranger Poco phone in India. Also Read - Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Poco X3 GT launching soon

While the Poco claims for the X3 GT remain unknown, it is likely to reach a 50 per cent charge in just 15 minutes, much like the F3 GT. There are chances that the battery capacity might also be similar. Also Read - Poco F3 GT launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC: Check specs, price

Besides this, Poco hasn’t revealed much about the device. Although, rumours hint at it being a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which is restricted to China.

Even the leaked images of the phone, hint at the same. If this turns true, we can expect to see a punch-hole display and a rectangular rear camera hump with detailings placed on a textured rear panel.

As for the specs, the phone is expected to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip and come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera department is expected to get a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front snapper is expected to stand at 16-megapixel. Additionally, a 5,000mAh battery, MIUI 12 based on Android 11, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, JBL-powered dual stereo speakers, and more are expected too.

The Poco X3 GT will make its entry on Mayalasia on the said launch date. However, there’s no word on whether or not it will make its way to India.