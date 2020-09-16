The Poco X3 will be launched on September 22 in India. It is now officially confirmed by the listing page on Flipkart, which also means that the smartphone will be exclusively available in partnership with Flipkart. The launch event will be live streamed on September 22 at 12:00PM (noon). Also Read - MarQ by Flipkart launches new Android 9.0 Smart TV range, price starts at Rs 11,999

Flipkart has revealed that the Poco X3 will come with the same octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor like the global model. While the company initially hinted at Rs 20,000+ taxes price point, the rumors suggest otherwise. As per leaks and rumors, the Poco X3 may launch under 20k, probably with price in India of Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999. It is also reported that the Indian variants of Poco X3 are likely to pack a larger battery than the global models and there could be an 8GB RAM variant on offer too. Also Read - Moto E7 Plus launch in India on September 23: All you need to know

Specifications, features

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67 inch full-HD+ display, which comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. For the protection of the screen, the phone gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone comes powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor, which comes with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. For storage, you have 64GB and 128GB options, that is further expandable up to 256GB.

Talking about the camera, the company has given quad rear camera setup in this phone. The main lens is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682. Additionally, the phone has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a two-megapixel depth sensor and a two-megapixel macro lens. In the front, users get a 20 megapixel lens with a punch hole cut. The phone has a 5,160mAh battery (could change for India), which supports 33W fast charging via USB Type C.