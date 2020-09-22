comscore Poco X3 launched with 120Hz display: Price in India, sale date, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco X3 launched with 120Hz display: Price in India, sale date, full specifications
News

Poco X3 launched with 120Hz display: Price in India, sale date, full specifications

News

The Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

  • Updated: September 22, 2020 12:42 PM IST
poco-X3-NFC

The Poco X3 smartphone has been launched in India. The device comes with a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 732G SoC, quad rear camera setup, and more. You also get dual stereo speakers and a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The Poco X3 price in India is set at Rs 16,999. The new Poco phone will be exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart. The Poco X3 will be up for sale in two colors, including Cobalt blue and Shadow grey. Read on to find out everything about the latest smartphone from Poco. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

Poco X3 price in India, sale date

The Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will ship with a price label of Rs 18,499. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes with a price label of Rs 19,999. The sale will begin on September 29. Also Read - Poco X3 launching today at 12 noon: All we await are the prices

Watch: Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Poco X3 Specifications, features

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, which supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz sampling rate, and HDR10 certification. There is no AMOLED display and you get LCD panel. For the protection of the screen, the phone gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor, which comes with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. For storage, you have 64GB and 128GB options, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

As far as cameras are concerned, the company has given a quad rear camera setup on this phone. The main lens is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682. Additionally, the phone has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, users get a 20-megapixel lens, which is housed in the cut out. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging via USB Type C. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and a headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 22, 2020 12:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 22, 2020 12:42 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco X3 NFC

Poco X3 NFC
MIUI 12 Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Poco X3 launched with 120Hz display: Price in India, sale date, full specifications,
News
Poco X3 launched with 120Hz display: Price in India, sale date, full specifications,
Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

Poco X3 launching today in India at 12 noon

News

Poco X3 launching today in India at 12 noon

Oppo Watch with ECG, Wear OS to launch on September 24

Wearables

Oppo Watch with ECG, Wear OS to launch on September 24

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Poco X3 launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

Poco X3 launching today in India at 12 noon

Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in Chattisgarh

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X3 launched in India

News

Poco X3 launched in India
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM
Poco X3 launching today in India at 12 noon

News

Poco X3 launching today in India at 12 noon
Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000

Top Products

Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

घर-घर जाकर फोन बेचेगी Xiaomi, भारत में लॉन्च किए चलते-फिरते रिटेल स्टोर

LG K71 स्मार्टफोन ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है Stylus का सपोर्ट

Tata Sky Binge+ सेट टॉप बॉक्स की कीमत 1500 रुपये हुई कम, अब सिर्फ इतने रुपये में खरीदें

OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन का इंतजार खत्म, इस दिन होगा भारत में लॉन्च

Poco X3 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइव इवेंट और जानें क्या हैं खबियां

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Poco X3 launched in India
News
Poco X3 launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM
Poco X3 launching today in India at 12 noon

News

Poco X3 launching today in India at 12 noon
Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in Chattisgarh

News

Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in Chattisgarh

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers