The Poco X3 smartphone has been launched in India. The device comes with a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 732G SoC, quad rear camera setup, and more. You also get dual stereo speakers and a whopping 6,000mAh battery. The Poco X3 price in India is set at Rs 16,999. The new Poco phone will be exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart. The Poco X3 will be up for sale in two colors, including Cobalt blue and Shadow grey. Read on to find out everything about the latest smartphone from Poco. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

Poco X3 price in India, sale date

The Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will ship with a price label of Rs 18,499. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes with a price label of Rs 19,999. The sale will begin on September 29. Also Read - Poco X3 launching today at 12 noon: All we await are the prices

Watch: Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Poco X3 Specifications, features

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, which supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz sampling rate, and HDR10 certification. There is no AMOLED display and you get LCD panel. For the protection of the screen, the phone gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor, which comes with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. For storage, you have 64GB and 128GB options, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

As far as cameras are concerned, the company has given a quad rear camera setup on this phone. The main lens is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682. Additionally, the phone has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, users get a 20-megapixel lens, which is housed in the cut out. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging via USB Type C. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and a headphone jack.