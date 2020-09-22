Poco X3 launching today in India at 12 noon

Poco will announce the X3 for India at 12 noon today via an online event. The company has been teasing the phone for a while with a few upgrades over the existing Poco X2. The phone could be 80 percent similar to the global variant of the Poco X3 NFC, albeit with a few changes. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart and could challenge the Realme 7 Pro with competitive pricing. Also Read - Poco X3 India launch confirmed for September 22: Check expected price, variants and features

The Poco X3 comes just six months after the Poco X2 launched in our market. The global variant of the phone presented a massive design overhaul along with some upgrades in key areas. For the first time in 2020, Poco isn’t doing a rebranding another Redmi smartphone and is carrying some originality. The biggest talking point on the Poco X3 is the Snapdragon 732G chipset that Qualcomm recently debuted for non-5G markets. Also Read - POCO X3 के 1 लाख फोन महज 3 दिनों में बिके, 5 कैमरा, 6GB रैम से लेस है मोबाइल

Before we discuss further, the Poco X3 launch event will be live-streamed on Poco’s YouTube channel. The announcement will begin at 12 noon. Poco will eventually announce the sale date as well as financing schemes. Rumors are high around a special 8GB RAM variant for India along with a bigger battery for the Indian variant. Also Read - Poco M2 launched in India with MediTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and more

Poco X3: Expected prices and specifications

The global version of the Poco X3 comes in two variants with 6GB RAM as standard. The base variant with 64GB storage costs EUR 229 (approximately Rs 19,900) whereas the 128GB variant costs EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400). The Indian prices could be lower, with the base variant possibly starting at the same price as the Poco X2 64GB variant. India could also get an 8GB RAM variant for the higher storage models.

Poco has also hinted at an India-specific upgrade. The X3 will have a bigger battery than the global model, probably hinting at a 6000mAh unit. Rest of the features remain similar to the European model. Hence, you can expect the same 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, 33W fast charging, 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main camera, and the new Snapdragon 732G chipset.

The phone gets a new design theme with a rectangular camera hump and a fresh gradient scheme. However, it loses the dual front camera setup from the X2 and retains a single 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Poco X3 could launch with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and could be the first Poco device to get Android 11.

