Poco X3 leaks yet again in new hands-on video

The Poco X3 NFC is merely days away from its official global launch. However, a new leak has still surfaced online and this time, it is, or actually was, an entire video unboxing and reviewing the device. The video has since been taken down. But thanks to GSMarena, we have pictures of the device and the packaging. Also Read - Poco X3 to officially launch on September 7; check details

The device pictures confirm what leaks and speculations have been trying to tell us for days now – the new Poco phone is finally not a rebranded Redmi device, instead featuring a fresh design. There is a quad-camera setup on the back of the display. There is a unique X-shaped design to the camera lenses representing the ‘X’ series. Also Read - Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera and 33W fast charging support

Watch: Poco X2 Review

We also have some pricing details. The Poco X3 unit we see in the video will cost PHP 10,990 (about Rs 16,609) for the base variant and PHP 12,990 (about Rs 19,631) for a premium variant, likely with more storage. Talking specifications, the video mentioned the presence of a Snapdragon 730G in the device, along with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Also Read - Poco X3 could launch on September 8; check new leaked images and specifications

This is interesting because a number of leaks and rumors so far have been pointing at the Snapdragon 732G SoC in the device. Instead, the new leak says we have the older 730G which, for some context, is the same chip that powered the Poco X2.

Apart from that, we have a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a punch hole for a 20-megapixel front camera. This also goes against the leaks of an AMOLED display with the new Poco X3. The video also mentions an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which was the standout feature of the Poco X2. We also have Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the screen and there is a fingerprint scanner on the side, embedded within the power button.

Other details mentioned in the leaked video go in-line with the leaks we have heard so far. A battery of over 5,100mAh, 64-megapixel main camera sensor, and 4K 30fps video recording. But what about the AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 732G, and other specifications that Poco was supposed to implement to rival the OnePlus Nord. Perhaps there is a Poco X3 Pro variant in the pipeline. We will just have to wait for the official launch on September 7 to find out more.

