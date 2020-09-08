comscore Poco X3 NFC launched with Snapdragon 732G | BGR India
Poco X3 NFC launched with Snapdragon 732G; check details

Check out all that is new in the Poco X3 NFC, the successor to the popular Poco X2 mid-range smartphone.

  Published: September 8, 2020 11:10 AM IST
Poco just unveiled the Poco X3 NFC recently. The new mid-range device from the company succeeds the Poco X2 and features a lot of similarity in the concept of the phone. The idea is to pack in some great upper-mid-range hardware into a competitive pricing, just like the X2. While we’re not sure why the official name of the device makes such a big point on the NFC factor, here is everything else you should know about the phone. Also Read - Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted; is this the Poco X3 Lite?

Poco X3 NFC Specifications

The Poco X3 NFC comes with a Snapdragon 732G chipset by Qualcomm and this makes it the first phone in the world to come with the new chipset. The new SoC will provide slightly better performance over the Snapdragon 730G on the Poco X2. However, it is still a 4G processor, so no 5G on the X3 NFC.

There is a big 6.67-inch LCD display panel on the front of the Poco X3 NFC and a 20:9 screen ratio. The 120Hz refresh rate is now accompanied by 240Hz touch sampling, which should make this a great mid-range gaming device. There is a quad-camera setup on the back while the front camera sits in the center-aligned camera module.

Camera

Diving deeper in the Poco X3 NFC’s optics, the front camera itself is a 20-megapixel shooter with pixel-binning for better selfies. On the rear, we have a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor along with an f/1.73 aperture. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 119-degree FoV. Just like its predecessor, the last two cameras include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor. AI features like Skyscaping 3.0, night mode, and ShootSteady are also bundled along.

The battery also gets a big bump as the phone now has a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The USB-C and 3.5mm headphone port are present on the bottom. The mono speaker of the X2 is now replaced with dual stereo speakers. In terms of connectivity, we have Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-SIM support and of course, NFC.

The Poco X3 NFC will be available in two storage variants. There is a 6/64GB and a 6/128GB. The phone will come in either Shadow Gray or Cobalt Blue colors and will cost starting 229 Euros (about Rs 19,874).

