Poco completes one year in India as an independent brand. On account of this occasion, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced an exclusive ‘Anniversary Sale’ on Flipkart. The sale has begun starting February 4 and will continue for three days. During the sale, several Poco smartphones including Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 are available with discount offers on prepaid transactions. Check out the discount offers on Poco smartphones below. Also Read - Poco M3 first impressions: Better than Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power?

All three models of the Poco X3 including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage are available with Rs 2,000 discount. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Rs 500 off on prepaid transactions using credit card, debit card and EMI. Also Read - Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Check new discounted prices of Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 and Poco C3

POCO X3 (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) at Rs 14,499

POCO X3 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) at Rs 15,499

POCO X3 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) at Rs 17,499

POCO M2 Pro (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) at Rs 11,999

POCO M2 Pro (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) at Rs 12,999

POCO M2 Pro (6GB RAM + 128GB) at Rs 14,999

POCO M2 (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) at Rs 9,499

POCO M2 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) at Rs 10,499

POCO C3 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) at Rs 7,999

The company claims in a press note that with its X series, Poco recorded 1 million sales for POCO X2 and POCO X3. The brand said, “known for its high refresh rate display and outstanding performance, both devices under the X series, POCO X2 and POCO X3 have crossed over a million units in sales. POCO X2 was the number 1 best-selling smartphone on Flipkart above the 15K segment within the first quarter of its launch in Q1 2020. POCO X3 puts performance above all else, offering only the most useful high-end specs with no frills at a fraction of the usual price.”