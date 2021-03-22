Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch set for today: Expected specs and price, how to watch livestream

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 are all set to launch in the global market today via an online launch event. Both of these smartphones are rumoured to arrive in India by later this month. Also Read - Poco F3 design details revealed ahead of launch

The company has already confirmed that the Poco X3 Pro will launch in the country on March 30. It hasn’t confirmed whether the Poco F3 will tag along or not. A lot has been revealed about the upcoming Poco smartphones ahead of the official launch, let’s take a look at everything we know about the devices so far. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro design, specs, price details leaked online

How to watch Poco X3 Pro online launch event

The Poco X3 and Poco F3 virtual launch event is scheduled at 5:30 PM IST. You will be able to watch the livestream through Poco’s official social media channels and also YouTube. You can also watch the event livestream below: Also Read - Poco F3 could launch alongside Poco X3 Pro globally on March 22, to arrive in India too

Poco X3 Pro specifications

We already know almost everything about the Poco X3 Pro apart from the price. Going by the leaked rumours, the Poco X3 Pro will sport a design similar to the Poco X3. Renders suggest that the smartphone will come packed with a centre punch-hole camera and a circular rear camera module.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco X3 Pro is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with three other image sensors. This is more like a degrade given the Poco X3 offers a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor. Two of the other key specifications of the Poco X3 Pro are a 120Hz display and a 5,200mAh battery paired with fast charging support.

Poco F3 specifications

Leaked renders have revealed the complete design of the Poco F3. Going by the renders, the Poco F3 will look more like the Redmi K40, which is tipped to launch in India in the next few months. The exact launch date hasn’t been revealed by the company yet.

Rumours also suggest that the Poco F3 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 that comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. In terms of cameras, the Redmi K40 packs a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It packs a 4,520mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

Poco F3 and Poco X3 price (expected)

The price of the Poco X3 Pro was recently leaked online through a European retailer. The smartphone is tipped to start from EUR 269, which is around Rs 23,000 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is tipped to be priced at EUR 319, which roughly translates around Rs 27,600. There are no details on the pricing of the Poco F3 yet.