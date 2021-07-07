Poco X3 Pro getting MIUI 12.5 in India as part of limited rollout

Poco X3 Pro users are in for some good news. The smartphone is now getting the latest MIUI 12.5 update in India, which will bring along the added new features. However, there’s a small catch. Also Read - Top affordable phones with fast charging capabilities in July 2021: Realme X7, iQOO Z3 and more

While the new update has started reaching users in India, it will be rolled out to a limited set of devices. Here are all the details to look at. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top deals: iPhone SE, Poco X3 Pro and more on discount

Poco X3 Pro MIUI 12.5 update in India

As announced by Poco India director Anuj Sharma, MIUI 12.5.3 based on Android 11 is now rolling out. It also includes the June 2021 Android security patch. The information was announced via a tweet. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

A reply on the same tweet suggests that the company want to keep an eye on any possible network or app issues. If there are any, it asks people to share the same via the ‘Services and Feedback’ app available on the Poco X3 Pro. If none is spotted, it will then plan a wider rollout.

Now rolling out for limited users 12.5 for X3 Pro pic.twitter.com/qswawW3lKJ — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) July 6, 2021

For those who don’t know, Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 brings a host of changes to the supported phones. It said to improve system optimisations with 22 per cent less CPU usage and 15 per cent less power consumption. It also focuses on improved gestures.

The Notes app has seen a significant improvement with the ability to create mind maps, doodles, and quick notes. There are new drawing tools, the ability to create shapes, and more. There’s also support for improved security features, better animations, and more.

Poco X3 Pro at a glance

To recall, the Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

Camera-wise, it gets a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 20-megapixel.

The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Additionally, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, LiquidCool Plus tech, stereo speakers, and more.

It is priced at Rs 18,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 20,999 (8GB/128GB) and is available to buy via Flipkart in India.