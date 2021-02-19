Poco has been rumoured to launch the Poco X3 Pro in India for some time now and various leaks that we have seen so far have confirmed an India launch for the smartphone. While we lack official information on the launch date, the latest leak tries to give us one, which could be pretty soon. Also Read - Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which one should you buy under Rs 11,000?

A purported launch date comes after the Poco X3 Pro recently passed the BIS certification site, suggesting that its arrival in India is imminent, that too, in some time now. Here's what information we have.

Poco X3 Pro India launch to be in March

The Poco X3 Pro is most likely to launch in India in the first week or second week of March, as per a tweet by the leakster Debayan Roy. It is also revealed that the smartphone will support 4G instead of being a 5G device.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨 – Totally ,Totally & Totally confirmed that –

🔴Poco X3 Pro is launching in

India on 🔴1st / 2nd week of March.

😍😍😍 In case you don't know – it's a 4G Device . 🔃ReTweet will be Amazing ❤️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A7wKpKbVkL — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) February 18, 2021

The odds of this information being true seem to be high. This is because previously, Roy hinted at the Poco X3 launch date in India to be September 22, which turned out to be true. Hence, going by the record, the Poco X3 Pro is highly expected in India in March.

Poco X3 Pro expected features, specs, price

The smartphone, which recently received BIS certification after a few more certifications (FCC, IMDA, EEC, and TUV), is expected to be a mid-ranger as opposed to the budget price tag of the Poco X3.

While we lack details on the smartphone, it is speculated to come with a 120Hz display, which could be based on an LCD panel. The smartphone could be backed by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or a Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, which is odd as the chip is old. You might feel excited about the use of a high-end chip but then, it is two years old.

On the camera front, the Poco X3 Pro could be home to the 48-megapixel quad rear camera, a big battery with fast charging support, and the possibility of MIUI 12 with Poco Launcher based on Android 11.

We do not know what price the Poco X3 Pro will get. However, the phone could be priced under Rs 30,000 and compete with the Realme X7 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10i, and the Samsung Galaxy F62.