Poco X3 Pro India launch on slated for March 30: Expected price, specs

A couple of days ago, Poco teased its intentions of bringing a successor to the Poco F1 in India. While the company is yet to give out the official name, we already have an official launch date for the same. The new Poco Pro smartphone, expected to be called the Poco X3 Pro, could launch on March 30. No other information about the phone has been revealed yet.

Poco claims a superior price-to-performance ratio on this new Pro smartphone, matching the levels of its Poco F1 from 2018. Speculations have so far suggested this phone to be the Poco X3 Pro, although exact specifications are still a mystery. Given that the teasers prioritise performance over everything, it could be a rebranded Redmi K40 from China, as the speculations suggest.

There are several speculations as to what this upcoming Poco smartphone could be. The most popular speculation surrounding this phone is the possibility of this being a renamed Redmi K40 from China. Poco had earlier teased a possibility of the phone's price matching that of the Poco F1's launch price in 2018. The Redmi K40 coincidentally happens to have similar starting prices in China.

Time to break the price-performance(P:P) benchmark. Brace yourselves as we get ready to unleash MAD #PROformance on 30.03 Remember: Only a POCO can beat a #POCO. Guesses? pic.twitter.com/Nu5Zy9A0JG — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 15, 2021

If the rumoured Poco X3 Pro ends up being a renamed Redmi K40, Poco could theoretically bring back the true flagship killer category. The Redmi K40 relies on the Snapdragon 870 chip, which is theoretically a Snapdragon 865 chip with a boosted performance core. Hence, buyers could get flagship levels of performance for the price of a midrange smartphone, just like the original Poco F1.

Unlike the Poco F1, the Poco X3 Pro could get a better 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a premium glass body. It could directly take on the ageing Realme X3 and the recently launched Realme X7 Pro.

On the other hand, a set of speculations also suggests that this could be the rumoured Mi 11 Lite with a Snapdragon 775 chipset. This could help Poco take on the ageing OnePlus Nord with a much lower price tag.

Currently, the Poco X3 is the most expensive offering from Poco in India. Starting at Rs 16,999, the Poco X3 offers a 120Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 6000mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup.