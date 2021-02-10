Poco, a few months ago, launched the Poco X3 in India as one of its budget smartphones. Now, the smartphone is soon to get an elder sibling, allegedly called the Poco X3 Pro. Also Read - Poco M3 sale on Flipkart at Rs 9,999: Check price, specs, launch offers and more

The device has received a number of certifications and has been leaked several times in the past, giving us an inkling that it will launch soon. The latest information suggests that the phone will also launch in India, that too, quite soon. Here's a look at what all we know about the upcoming Poco smartphone.

Poco X3 Pro India launch soon

The Poco X3 Pro has recently received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, as reported by MySmartPrice. The smartphone appeared on the Indian certification site with the model number 'M2102J20SI.' This suggests that it will make it to India pretty soon. However, the BIS listing doesn't give out much information on the Poco X3 Pro.

In addition to this, the smartphone has also been spotted on the SIRIM (Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) certification website in Malaysia. The listing reveals that the device is expected to support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, NFC, and MIUI 12.

To recall, the Poco X3 Pro had previously received FCC, IMDA, EEC, and TUV certifications in past, simply telling us that the phone will make a definite entry.

Poco X3 Pro Expected Features, Specs, Price

We lack concrete information on the Poco X3 Pro. However, we do have some rumors that give us some clues on what the device could offer. As per a recent report by XDA Developers, the smartphone is likely to get two codenames, ‘Vayu’ and ‘Bhima,’ throwing light on two of its variants.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by an ‘sm8150’ chip, hinting at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the 855 Plus processor, which is surprising as the processor is quite old.

The proposition might lure people since it’s a high-end processor but we are not sure how good an idea it is to incorporate a two-year-old chipset in a phone today. Since there will be support for LTE, there are chances there won’t be support for 5G.

Other possible specs include a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a big battery like the Poco X3, the inclusion of a 120Hz higher refresh rate, and support for fast charging. As for the price, there are chances the Poco X3 Pro could fall under Rs 30,000 and compete with the likes of the recent Realme X7 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10i.