Poco X3 Pro India launch date could be March 30, a tweet by the company has hinted. Poco India tweeted out a letter addressing the ‘Poco Fam’ in which the company has suggested the launch of Poco X3 Pro in the country on March 30 via cryptic hints scattered throughout. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro moves closer to launch: Price, RAM, storage and colour options revealed

Poco X3 Pro will be a logical successor to the Poco F1 that made its debut in 2018, even though it does not retain the F-series branding. This new phone “will not be an F by name but by game”, the company said in the letter. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro expected to arrive in India next month: Know details

Poco X3 India launch on March 30?

Do keep in mind that the letter by Poco India does not reveal anything explicitly but in cryptic messages, so it will be difficult to say at this point for sure whether the launch will indeed take place on March 30. We will need to wait for an official announcement to know more. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro arriving in India soon: See what all features it will bring to the table

Same madness, only more! Get ready for #PROformance coz ONLY a POCO can beat a POCO. pic.twitter.com/PeW2AX0ZjL — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 10, 2021

A tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the Poco X3 Pro launch could happen in March, though he also did not reveal an exact date.

Poco X3 Pro: What about the India price?

“It’s crazy that we are in 2021 and not a single phone launched at the price of the F1 (Rs 21k) has been able to match or beat its performance,” the company said in the letter with the numbers 21 in ‘2021’ bold. Going by the line, we expect the new Poco X3 Pro to be priced at around Rs 21,000.

Poco X3 Pro price was recently leaked by tipster Sudhansu Ambhore on Twitter. The global variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected to come at a price of 250 euros, which is around Rs 21,600 on conversion. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage option could cost 300 euros (Rs 26,000 approximately). The colour options tipped for the phone are blue, black, and bronze.

Poco X3 Pro: Specifications (Expected)

Poco X3 Pro is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. Further, it is said to come with a Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is said to be a 5,200mAh one. The smartphone has been spotted on several benchmarking and certification websites including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, TUV Rheinland, IMDA, and more suggesting a launch soon.

It looks like Poco X3 Pro will only come with 4G LTE support and there will be no 5G variant. Apart from this, there is little known about the device at this point.