Poco X3 Pro coming soon but will miss this important feature

Poco just launched the Poco M3 in India with a price starting of Rs 10,999. The budget smartphone will be available at Rs 9,999 during the first sale as apart of the launch offer on February 9 on Flipkart.com. The smartphone manufacturer is now reportedly working on a mid-range device dubbed the Poco X3 Pro. To recall, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer officially announced the Poco X3 NFC edition in the global market back in the month of September last year. There are no words on the India launch of the Poco X3 Pro yet. Also Read - Poco M3 launched in India with 6000mAh battery, price starts at Rs 10,999

The smartphone has been certified by the FCC certification website. The listing hints at the imminent launch and also reveals some of the key specs of the smartphone. The listing confirms that the Poco X3 Pro will come with a model number M2102J20SG and run MIUI 12 out-of-the-box similar to all other recently launched Poco phones. Also Read - Poco M3 launch on Flipkart today: Key highlights, expected price in India

Poco X3 Pro could offer these features

The FCC listing reveals that the Poco phone will offer dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. It also mentions only LTE band support, this means that the upcoming Poco X3 Pro will not offer 5G connectivity to consumers, which is pretty surprising given even the mid-range smartphones now come with 5G support.

The Poco X3 Pro was previously spotted on TUV, EEC and IMDA listings as well. Also Read - Poco M3 Flipkart availability, 6GB RAM confirmed: Expected price, features

The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of the Poco X3, which is currently available in the Indian market for a price starting at Rs 16,999. As mentioned earlier, the brand is yet to reveal details related to the Poco X3 Pro availability in India.

Poco X3 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with support for Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. On the hardware front, the phone is powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12.

On the camera front, the smartphone includes a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel camera coupled with a 13-megapixel image sensor, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support in the box.