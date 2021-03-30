It’s raining smartphones this month and just before March wrapped up, Poco is launching the Poco X3 Pro. This is a phone that is set to mark Poco’s return to the flagship killer category after many years. Poco already launched the phone globally a few weeks ago and it is highly possible for the same variant to make it to India, carrying the same basic specifications and features. Also Read - Poco M2 'Reloaded' could arrive in India soon: Here are the details

Poco will launch the X3 Pro in India via an online event that will also be live-streamed. Those interested in catching the brand's announcement live can check out Poco's social media channels. Additionally, you can stay tuned to BGR India for all the updated related to the Poco X3 Pro once it launches in India.

Poco X3 Pro launching in India soon

The Poco X3 Pro is among the very few smartphones of 2021 to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 860 chipset. Despite the new name, the Snapdragon 860 is technically similar to the Snapdragon 855 Plus. Unlike the Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888, the Snapdragon 860 does not feature 5G modem but comes with a 4G modem baked in.

It is with this Snapdragon 860 chip that Poco hopes to capitalise on the idea of offering a flagship-grade performance experience at the price of a midrange smartphone. Based on the initial teasers, the Poco X3 Pro could start from a lowly price of Rs 22,000 – similar to the launch price of the Poco F1. The Realme X3 with the Snapdragon 855 Plus is its only competition in that category.

The chipset is, however, the only major new element on the Poco X3 Pro (based on the global model’s launch). Most of the specifications remain unchanged, with a few downgrades over the Indian Poco X3. Hence, you can expect to see the same old design from the Poco X3, complete with the dual-tone finish. The 6.67-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz is here to stay, and so is the 33W fast wired charging system.

The battery capacity takes a hit at 5160mAh, compared to the 6000mAh unit on the Poco X3. The rear camera system also ditched the 64-megapixel main camera for a 48-megapixel main camera sensor. The display protection gets an upgrade from the Gorilla Glass 5 to Gorilla Glass 6.

Poco, however, is yet to reveal any intentions of launching the Poco F3 for India. The Poco F3 launched globally as a rebadged Redmi K40, relying on the Snapdragon 870 5G chip and superior 120Hz AMOLED display tech.