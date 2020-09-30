comscore Poco X3 next sale on October 5 but Poco M2 now available on open sale
Poco X3 next sale on October 5 but Poco M2 now available on open sale: Check details

The Poco M2 is finally available on open sale. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G28 chipset paired with the Mali G52 GPU.

  Published: September 30, 2020 2:33 PM IST
After various flash sales, the Poco M2 is finally available on open sale in India via Flipkart. The smartphone is priced starting at Rs 10,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499. The phone is offered in three colors – Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve with up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 10,999

In addition, the slightly more premium Poco X3 will next go on sale on October 15, 12 PM via Flipkart. The smartphone is offered in three variants. The base variant, with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, is priced at Rs 16,999. Furthermore, the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,4999. Lastly, the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. There are only two colors on offer – Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Poco M2, X3 features, specifications

The Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection against scratches and falls. In addition, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G28 chipset paired with the Mali G52 GPU. It also features up to 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card, 6GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro comparison: Which midrange phone is worth buying?

On the imaging front, the M2 features quad rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary shooter. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset and features up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.73. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera housed in the hole punch up front.

  Published Date: September 30, 2020 2:33 PM IST

