Poco X3 spotted online with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery

FCC testing recently spotted a brand new Poco smartphone and reports suggest that the new device could be the successor to the popular upper midrange Poco X2. Reportedly, the Poco X3, the new device features a 64-megapixel camera module, a 33W fast charging setup, and more. The new phone features the M2007J20CG model number.

There is a vertical Poco branding on the back of the phone below what looks like a pseudo-circular camera module. "64MP AI super camera" can be seen written on the circular module. It seems the Poco X3 camera setup will not be carrying major camera hardware improvements over the Poco X2, which was a phone with a great camera. The main sensor on the X2 is also a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686. Although, we don't know if Poco will be using the same sensor on the new X3.

The phone also features a big 5,160 battery with support for 33W fast charging. In comparison, the Poco X2 has a 4,500mAh battery with 27W charging. We also see that the new phone will still be a 4G only phone, with dual-SIM support. Support for Wi-Fi (AC) and Bluetooth 5.1 is also present.

Another recent rumor on the upcoming Poco X3 also suggested that it will feature a 120Hz OLED display along with a Snapdragon 765 chipset. The same leak also mentioned elements that can be confirmed by the newly spotted FCC listing. This includes the 64-megapixel main camera setup and the 33W fast charging. Hence, we could likely see a 120Hz AMOLED screen on the new phone too, a major improvement over the 120Hz LCD panel on the X2.

An RF test report on the new device by XDA also reveals that the phone feature Xiaomi’s new MIUI 12 skin out of the box. The report also suggests that there will be a second variant of the device with the model number M2007J20CT. However, this could essentially be the same phone made with two different SKUs.

