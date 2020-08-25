comscore Poco X3 spotted online with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery | BGR India
Poco X3 spotted on FCC with 64MP camera, 5,160mAh battery, 33W charging

Check out the leaked specifications of the upcoming Poco X3, the successor to the Poco X2.

  Published: August 25, 2020 8:33 AM IST
Poco X2 Review 6

Photo: Dharmik Patel

FCC testing recently spotted a brand new Poco smartphone and reports suggest that the new device could be the successor to the popular upper midrange Poco X2. Reportedly, the Poco X3, the new device features a 64-megapixel camera module, a 33W fast charging setup, and more. The new phone features the M2007J20CG model number. Also Read - Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon to take on OnePlus Nord?

There is a vertical Poco branding on the back of the phone below what looks like a pseudo-circular camera module. “64MP AI super camera” can be seen written on the circular module. It seems the Poco X3 camera setup will not be carrying major camera hardware improvements over the Poco X2, which was a phone with a great camera. The main sensor on the X2 is also a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686. Although, we don’t know if Poco will be using the same sensor on the new X3. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

Watch: Poco X2 Review

The phone also features a big 5,160 battery with support for 33W fast charging. In comparison, the Poco X2 has a 4,500mAh battery with 27W charging. We also see that the new phone will still be a 4G only phone, with dual-SIM support. Support for Wi-Fi (AC) and Bluetooth 5.1 is also present. Also Read - Poco X2 users start getting MIUI 12 stable OTA update in India

Another recent rumor on the upcoming Poco X3 also suggested that it will feature a 120Hz OLED display along with a Snapdragon 765 chipset. The same leak also mentioned elements that can be confirmed by the newly spotted FCC listing. This includes the 64-megapixel main camera setup and the 33W fast charging. Hence, we could likely see a 120Hz AMOLED screen on the new phone too, a major improvement over the 120Hz LCD panel on the X2.

An RF test report on the new device by XDA also reveals that the phone feature Xiaomi’s new MIUI 12 skin out of the box. The report also suggests that there will be a second variant of the device with the model number M2007J20CT. However, this could essentially be the same phone made with two different SKUs.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 25, 2020 8:33 AM IST

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2

16999

Android v10 (Q)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor

