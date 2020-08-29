Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera, 33W fast charging

Executives at Poco have confirmed that their next smartphone will have a primary camera with a 64-megapixel sensor. In addition, the company’s product marketing manager and global spokesman, Angus Kai Ho Ng, confirmed that the Poco X3 would have fast charging technology. He even mentions the feature deserves attention. Also Read - POCO X3 स्मार्टफोन 64MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ होगा लॉन्च, शेयर की सैंपल फोटो

New details of the POCO X3

The executive also shared the first sample of a photo taken with the device and sharing a picture of the smartphone taking that first photo. As reported by GSMArena, this brings us to the first view of the Poco X3 camera interface, which is similar but not identical to the one we already know. Also, according to Angus Kai Ho Ng, the battery of the new model can be fully charged in just 65 minutes. He released a chart comparing that time with one of its main competitors, the Samsung Galaxy A71. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart; check price, specifications and price

The Samsung device needs 80 minutes to fully power up its 4500 mAh battery with the 25 W charger in its box. So far, it is speculated that the Poco X3 will come with a 33W charger. It is also likely that the new device will have the same 5000 mAh battery that is present in the Poco M2 Pro. That device took 30 minutes to reach 50 percent of its charge. In the graph shared by the company executive, the new model takes 20 minutes to reach that same value.



This probably means that the Poco has found a way to optimize energy delivery to the battery. Or, the Poco X3 will have a smaller battery than expected. Its predecessor, the Poco X2, had a 4,500mAh battery. In addition to showing the phone’s camera performance, the first image also confirms that the phone has a classic side-mounted fingerprint reader.