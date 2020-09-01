comscore Poco X3 to officially launch on September 7; check details | BGR India
Poco X3 to officially launch on September 7; check details

The Poco X3 will be the first phone to be powered by the Qualcomm SNapdragon 732G chipset.

  Published: September 1, 2020 12:34 PM IST
The Poco X3, after a few days of leaks and speculation, now finally has a launch date. The phone will be officially unveiled on September 7, about half a year after the launch of the Poco X2. The brand has confirmed the date of the Poco X3 launch on social media and also mentioned that the event will be an online-only affair. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G launched; will first launch with a new Poco smartphone

The new phone is called the Poco X3 NFC and we also saw this name on the Bluetooth SIG website. The phone, as revealed by Poco and Qualcomm will be the first device to feature the Snapdragon 732G chipset. The new 732G is the successor to the 730G that powered the Poco X2. While we can expect a GPU performance bump and maybe better efficiency, the new chipset still misses 5G support, unlike the Snapdragon 765G on the OnePlus Nord. For context, the X3 is supposed to be Poco’s phone to compete with the Nord. Also Read - Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera and 33W fast charging support

On Geekbench, the Poco X3 has been spotted with 6GB RAM and Android 10. This will likely not be the top model, as even the Poco X2 had an 8GB RAM variant. The Snapdragon 732G, named “Surya” manages a score of 571 on single-core and 1766 on multi-core. These scores are pretty close to that of the Snapdragon 730G and 720G. Also Read - Poco X3 could launch on September 8; check new leaked images and specifications

A number of leaks on the phone have surfaced in the last two weeks. Executives at Poco have confirmed that their next smartphone will have a primary camera with a 64-megapixel sensor. In addition, the company’s product marketing manager and global spokesman, Angus Kai Ho Ng, confirmed that the Poco X3 would have fast charging technology. He even mentions the feature deserves attention.

The executive also shared the first sample of a photo taken with the device and sharing a picture of the smartphone taking that first photo. As reported by GSMArena, this brings us to the first view of the Poco X3 camera interface, which is similar but not identical to the one we already know. Also, according to Angus Kai Ho Ng, the battery of the new model can be fully charged in just 65 minutes.

  Published Date: September 1, 2020 12:34 PM IST

