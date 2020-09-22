comscore Poco X3 Indian variant vs Realme 7 Pro comparison | BGR India
Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro comparison: Which midrange phone is worth buying?

The Poco X3 has been launched in India starting at a price of Rs 16,999. At this price, it competes with the more expensive Realme 7 Pro at Rs 19,999.

  Updated: September 22, 2020 3:09 PM IST
poco-X3-NFC

Poco has just announced the Poco X3 for the Indian market and unlike the global variant, there are a few differences. India gets to see a top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the Indian variant gets a bigger 6000mAh battery when compared to the 5000mAh unit of the global variant. Prices for the X3 start at Rs 16,999, which is almost Rs 500 cheaper than the starting price of the older model. However, the top-end variant of the Poco X3 directly competes with the Realme 7 Pro, a phone which launched recently in India. Also Read - Poco X3 launched with 120Hz display: Price in India, sale date, full specifications

The Realme 7 Pro is a refreshed version of the Realme 6 Pro with a couple of upgrades. The newer model gets an AMOLED display along with a blazing fast 65W fats charging system. The Realme 7 Pro starts at Rs 19,999 for the base model and you have to pay more for getting more storage as well as RAM. Hence, if you have to buy a new phone for less than Rs 20,000 today, which one should you pick? Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance, and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications and more

Display and Design Also Read - Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications, offers and more

The Poco X3 features a 6.67 Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Both phones feature a single cutout for holding the front camera. The Poco X3 weighs 215g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.

Specifications

Realme 7 Pro

Under the hood, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is the latest 4G SoC from Qualcomm. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The Poco X3 NFC is available in three storage variants whereas the Realme 7 Pro comes in two variants with different RAM capacities.

Price

The price range of Poco X3 is based on its different variants. The base version in 6GB + 64GB configuration is priced Rs 16,999 whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 18,499. The top-end variant costs Rs 19,999. On the other hand, the Realme 7 Pro in the 6GB +128GB flavor costs Rs 19,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the same costs Rs 21,999.

Camera

The Poco X3 gets a quad-camera setup at the back. There’s a 64-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor. You also get a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The Realme 7 Pro also has the same 64-megapixel main camera but an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s also a B&W portrait camera and a Macro camera. On the front, Poco offers a 20-megapixel single selfie camera while the Realme 7 Pro has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery

The battery on the Poco X3 is a massive 6000mAh unit and it comes with support for a 33W fast wired charging system. On the other hand, the Realme 7 Pro has a smaller 4500mAh battery but gains a much faster 65W SuperDART charging system. The Poco device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 while the Realme 7 Pro runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

  Published Date: September 22, 2020 2:50 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 22, 2020 3:09 PM IST

