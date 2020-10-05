comscore Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today: India price, specs
Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today: India price, specs and other details

The Poco X3 sale will kick off today via Flipkart and its price in India is set at Rs 16,999.

  • Published: October 5, 2020 10:18 AM IST
Poco X3 launched in India

The Poco X3 is all set to go on sale today and buyers need to be ready by 12:00PM. The sale will take place on Flipkart. The top features of the Poco X3 is a 6,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and more. Apart from a Snapdragon 700 series SoC, the smartphone also packs a 120Hz display. The handset will be available in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. Read on to know more about this mid-range device. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, full specifications

Poco X3 price in India

The Poco X3 price in India is set at Rs 16,999. For the same price, you get a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which will be listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 18,499. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 19,999. As mentioned, the sale will kick off from 12:00PM today. Also Read - Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon; Check expected price, specifications

Poco X3 Specifications, features

The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The device has HDR10 certification, and you get an LCD panel. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor. It is backed by Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The latter is further expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G launching in India on October 5; Check price, specifications

As far as cameras are concerned, the company offers a quad rear camera setup on this phone. The main lens is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682. Additionally, the phone has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, users get a 20-megapixel lens, which is housed in the cutout. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging via USB Type C. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and a headphone jack.

