Poco X5 Pro India launch date reportedly announced during Pathan movie

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Pathan, is making headlines by smashing old Box Office records. That means more and more people are watching the movie, making it an opportunity for a company to make an announcement. Well, Poco seemingly grabbed that opportunity and announced the launch date for its upcoming Poco X5 Pro smartphone during the interval.

According to Twitter users who have shared a photo of a poster screened during the interval of Pathan, the Poco X5 Pro launch will take place on February 6 at 5.30 pm. Holding the Poco X5 Pro in the poster is cricketer Hardik Pandya, who was recently roped in as the brand ambassador for Poco. The poster also has the Flipkart logo on the top left corner, which means the X5 Pro may be exclusively available on the shopping website.

Poco X5 Pro price and specifications

According to reports, the Poco X5 Pro price may be anywhere between Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000, but with bank offers, it may cost much less. The phone may come in three storage models, including ones with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Specifications-wise, the Poco X5 Pro is likely a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, which was launched only in China last year. And if that is the case, the specifications of the Poco X5 Pro may include a 6.6-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and an embedded fingerprint sensor. Powering the phone may be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256G of internal storage. On the back of the phone, you may find a 108-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you may find a 16-megapixel camera. The Poco X5 Pro may come with a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 67W speed.