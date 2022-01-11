comscore Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal
  • Home
  • News
  • Pokemon Go: Police officers fired for ignoring robbery for catching Snorlax denied appeal
News

Pokemon Go: Police officers fired for ignoring robbery for catching Snorlax denied appeal

News

After catching the Snorlax, two officers drove off to catch a Togetic that had popped up on their smartphone.

Snorlax

Image: No Jumper/Twitter

Pokemon Go has been one of the most important mobile games ever since it launched back in 2016. At the time of the launch, players across age groups and professions all around the globe could be seen catching Pokemon in localities, gyms and even malls. Around the same time, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) fired two of its police officers for ignoring an ongoing robbery for catching a Pokemon. Also Read - Did you know you can earn Bitcoin by playing AR game: Here's how

The case dates back to April 2017 when two police officers – Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell – from LAPD’s Southwest Division ignored a request for backup by a fellow police officer at the time of an ongoing robbery for catching a Pokemon. A video recording system in their car captured the two officers discussing how to catch a Snorlax and a Togetic while ignoring the request for backup during an ongoing robbery near their location. Also Read - Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more

As per a report by The Verge, court documents reveal that after deciding not to answer the call, the two police officers moved backwards through the alley and turned away from the mall. The video recording also revealed that the two officers didn’t respond over the radio when their unit was called again. Furthermore, the court filing revealed that for approximately the next 20 minutes, the car video recording system captured the two officers discussing the Snorlax as they drove to different locations where the Pokemon appeared on their smartphones. After catching the Snorlax, two officers drove off to catch a Togetic that had popped up on their smartphone while they were going to catch Snorlax. Also Read - Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details

After a detailed investigation, the two officers were found guilty on multiple accounts including playing Pokemon Go while on duty, failing to help a fellow officer during the time of an ongoing robbery and misleading the investigators.

“Petitioners also denied playing Pokémon Go while on duty. They claimed they were monitoring a “Pokémon tracker” application on their phone, but not playing the game itself. As for “catching” Pokémon, Officer Lozano insisted this referred to “capturing [an] image” of the Pokémon on the tracking application to share with friends, while Officer Mitchell said his statements about “fighting” the Togetic referred to “relaying that information to the groups on my app,” adding that, “in order to take the picture, occasionally, the creature will fight.” Lozano said they were not engaged in a game; rather, it was a “social media event”,” the court filings have revealed.

After getting fired, the two former police officers asked the local court to overturn the ruling claiming the conversation was of private nature. However, the California appellate court ruled that the two former officers were rightly fired for playing Pokemon Go instead of responding to a robbery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 3:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

From OnePlus 10 Pro to Realme GT2, here are the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE alternatives
Features
From OnePlus 10 Pro to Realme GT2, here are the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE alternatives
GTA maker Take-Two makes the biggest acquisition in history, ink $12.7 billion deal with Zynga

Gaming

GTA maker Take-Two makes the biggest acquisition in history, ink $12.7 billion deal with Zynga

Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India

Entertainment

Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal

News

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal

HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details

News

HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to upload podcast on Spotify: Step-by-step guide

Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal

HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

From OnePlus 10 Pro to Realme GT2, here are the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE alternatives

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

Related Topics

Related Stories

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal

News

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal
Did you know you can earn Bitcoin by playing AR game: Here's how

Gaming

Did you know you can earn Bitcoin by playing AR game: Here's how
Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more

News

Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more
Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details

Gaming

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details
Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

News

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री Shuffling और One Finger Pushup इमोट

Google Chrome में सेव पासवर्ड को आसानी से देख सकते हैं आप, बस फॉलो करने होंगे ये स्टेप

80W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च हुआ नया वनप्लस का सबसे तगड़ा फोन, जानें कीमत

ये 5 तरीके BGMI और PUBG Mobile का गेम-प्ले करेंगे इंप्रूव, जीतेंगे हर मैच!

Garena Free Fire में आ गया नया Faded Wheel, पा सकते हैं Groza Golden Roar गन स्किन समेत कई आइटम

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

How to upload podcast on Spotify: Step-by-step guide
How To
How to upload podcast on Spotify: Step-by-step guide
Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India

Entertainment

Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India
Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal

News

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal
HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details

News

HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details
This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

News

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers