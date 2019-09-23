Polarity Smart Bikes launched with over 80km of range in India

Polarity Smart Bikes debuts in India with the launch of six new prototypes. The company says that these bikes will be its first range in India and will be available in two different segments. The company is launching the ‘S’ Sport series and ‘E’ Executive series. Polarity is joining the growing trend of electric mobility companies in the country, which includes the likes of Hero, Ather Energy and Rahul Sharma’s Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd.

Polarity Smart Bikes: Pre-booking and Price

The company has announced that pre-bookings will be available at a refundable deposit of Rs 1,001. It is available on www.polarity.in and deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2020. The prices for these models start from Rs 38,000 and pricing of variations will be announced when the sales commence for these models. At the time of its availability next year, there will be a total of six models across price segment.

The S1K with 1KW motor and top speed of 45kmph will be available for Rs 40,000. The S2K and S3K with 2KW motor, 70kmph and 3KW motor, 100kmph top-speed will be available for Rs 70,000 and Rs 1,10,000 respectively. In the executive series, the E1K, E2K and E3K will be available for Rs 38,000, Rs 65,000 and Rs 1,05,000 respectively. They offer top-speed of 40kmph, 60kmph and 80kmph respectively and use 1KW, 1.5KW and 2.5KW motor respectively.

These models have a kerb weight of under 55kg and have nominal voltage of up to 80V. Polarity says the BLDC hub motors in the rear wheel and rely on Lithium-ion batteries. The S3K and E3K models also come equipped with GPS and Bluetooth for mapping and connectivity. The bikes can be connected to Polarity App and “relay critical information like vehicle diagnostics, service logs and details and location tracking.” The app will go live when the first bike goes out for delivery.

The app will be available via Apple App Store and Google Play Store. They will also offer customization options including adjustable suspension for riding on all surfaces. There will also be option to apply parental controls from an authorized smartphone. This will allow users to control bike speed when they lend their bike to friends or children. Polarity is offering three year warranty on battery life and 1000 minimum life cycles.