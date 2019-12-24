comscore Popular chat app ToTok is secret spying tool of UAE government: Report | BGR India
Popular chat app ToTok is secret spying tool of UAE government: Report

A new app called ToTok (do not confuse it with TikTok) which is very popular in the UAE and is billed as a secure way to chat by video or text message with friends and family is allegedly being used by the UAE government as a spying tool for mass surveillance.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 11:12 AM IST
Get over Israeli spyware Pegasus. A new app called ToTok (do not confuse it with TikTok) which is very popular in the UAE and is billed as a secure way to chat by video or text message with friends and family is allegedly being used by the UAE government as a spying tool for mass surveillance.

According to a New York Times report, ToTok “is used by the government of the United Arab Emirates to try to track every conversation, movement, relationship, appointment, sound and image of those who install it on their phones.

TikTok accused again of gathering, sending data to China: Report

Also Read

TikTok accused again of gathering, sending data to China: Report

According to the US officials familiar with the classified intelligence assessment, the App that works like Signal or Telegram has been downloaded millions of times on Android and iOS devices in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.

“ToTok surged to become one of the most downloaded social apps in the United States last week, according to App rankings and research firm App Annie,” the report said on Monday. An investigation by NYT found that the firm behind ToTok is known as Breej Holding which is a front firm affiliated with DarkMatter, an Abu Dhabi-based cyberintelligence and hacking firm.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

DarkMatter is already under an FBI investigation for possible cybercrimes. The probe also linked ToTok to Pax AI, an Abu Dhabi-based data mining firm that appears to be tied to DarkMatter. The UAE “has also been at the forefront of using surveillance technology to crack down on internal dissent, including hacking Western journalists, emptying the banking accounts of critics, and holding human rights activists in prolonged solitary confinement over Facebook posts”, the report claimed. The UAE government declined to comment on the report.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 11:12 AM IST

