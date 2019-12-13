Apple’s iOS and not Google‘s Android was the most popular platform among Pornhub users around the world. Android is the most popular operating system in the world but it’s decline as to do more with geography than consumption. The reason for iOS displacing Android as the popular platform is owed to Indian government blocking access to porn websites. The adult streaming service revealed that iOS accounted for 52.8 percent of all mobile traffic in 2019. Android accounted for only 46.6 percent of traffic this year. It also notes that other platforms accounted for 0.5 percent of traffic.

In its insights blog, Pornhub notes that Android traffic dropped by 14 percent compared to 2018. Apple’s iOS saw its traffic rise by 19 percent. “Android based devices are quite popular in India, so when India’s traffic decreased in 2019, it caused the share of Android devices to decrease,” the company said. The number revealed by the service seem baffling. It notes that India dropped 12 places in its top 20 countries list by traffic. Due to porn ban, the traffic dwindled and India dropped from number three in 2018 to number 15 this year.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Among the top countries, the United States remains the biggest contributor of daily traffic. It is followed by Japan, which jumped two places from 2018 and United Kingdom, which dropped a place from last year. While India dropped in terms of traffic, the country did record increase in time spent. According to Pornhub Insights 2019, the average time spent per visit by Indians increased by 88 seconds to 9 minutes and 51 seconds. The company also revealed age proportion for the country with average age of 30, which is lower than average age of pornhub visitors globally, recorded at 36 years old.

While Android lost its platform crown to iOS, Google Chrome stayed ahead of Apple as the most popular browser driving traffic. This year, Chrome accounted for 44.3 percent of traffic as compared to Safari at 41.6 percent. Samsung browser was third while UC Browser and Opera saw decline. Among consoles, Sony Playstation was used the most to visit the adult streaming service with 51.5 percent of the traffic. Microsoft Xbox followed with 34.7 percent of the traffic. Another big revelation was that iPhone 11 launch event caused in drop in traffic. “This year worldwide iOS traffic dropped by 15% as the new iPhone 11 variants were revealed.”