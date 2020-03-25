Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home

Various companies are coming up with different measures to encourage people to stay home. Adult content website Pornhub has joined the ranks of companies offering free benefits to people staying at home. It is offering its Premium service for free to everyone to make living in isolation a bit more bearable. Users can sign up on the special “stay home” landing page to enjoy premium for a whole month.

Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub said in a press release, “With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time. We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.”

Besides offering Premium service for free to people, Pornhub is also supporting performers. Performers that have been hit by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will get 100 percent of their video sales for the month of April. This will be after a 15 percent processing fee from Pornhub. This means that the total payout for them on both Pornhub and clip site Modelhub will be 85 percent.

Pornhub is also donating $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project, which contributes directly to relief funds for those affected by COVID-19. Besides this it has also been helping out by offering surgical masks for first responders in the US.

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 2,50,600 cases so far and over 10,250 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 9 lives and has a total of 512 confirmed cases. 95 of the total cases in India are from Kerala, which is now the worst-hit state.