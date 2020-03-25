comscore Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home
  • Home
  • News
  • Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home
News

Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home

News

Adult content website Pornhub has joined the ranks of companies offering free benefits to people staying at home.

  • Updated: March 25, 2020 11:52 AM IST
Pornhub logo

Various companies are coming up with different measures to encourage people to stay home. Adult content website Pornhub has joined the ranks of companies offering free benefits to people staying at home. It is offering its Premium service for free to everyone to make living in isolation a bit more bearable. Users can sign up on the special “stay home” landing page to enjoy premium for a whole month.

Related Stories


Pornhub statement

Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub said in a press release, “With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time. We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.”

Besides offering Premium service for free to people, Pornhub is also supporting performers. Performers that have been hit by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will get 100 percent of their video sales for the month of April. This will be after a 15 percent processing fee from Pornhub. This means that the total payout for them on both Pornhub and clip site Modelhub will be 85 percent.

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Also Read

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Pornhub is also donating $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project, which contributes directly to relief funds for those affected by COVID-19. Besides this it has also been helping out by offering surgical masks for first responders in the US.

Coronavirus in India

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 2,50,600 cases so far and over 10,250 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 9 lives and has a total of 512 confirmed cases. 95 of the total cases in India are from Kerala, which is now the worst-hit state.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 25, 2020 11:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 25, 2020 11:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

YouTube reduces its video streaming quality across the world
News
YouTube reduces its video streaming quality across the world
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Redmi K20 series sales cross 5 million mark

News

Redmi K20 series sales cross 5 million mark

Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home

News

Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India

YouTube reduces its video streaming quality across the world

Redmi K20 series sales cross 5 million mark

Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home

Facebook likely looking at a multi-billion dollar deal with Jio; details

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Wonder Woman 1984 release date extends to August amid Coronavirus Breakdown

Entertainment

Wonder Woman 1984 release date extends to August amid Coronavirus Breakdown
Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India

News

Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India
YouTube reduces its video streaming quality across the world

News

YouTube reduces its video streaming quality across the world
Redmi K20 series sales cross 5 million mark

News

Redmi K20 series sales cross 5 million mark
Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home

News

Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Smart Display 8 हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Coronavirus Lockdown: Pornhub ने एक महीने के लिए फ्री किया प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन

यहां मिलेगी कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी सही जानकारी, सरकार ने बनाया MyGov Corona Newsdesk

रिलायंस जियो में दस प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी खरीदेगा फेसबुक

TikTok ने यूरोप में 30 दिनों तक HD वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग पर लगाई रोक

News

Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India
News
Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India
YouTube reduces its video streaming quality across the world

News

YouTube reduces its video streaming quality across the world
Redmi K20 series sales cross 5 million mark

News

Redmi K20 series sales cross 5 million mark
Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home

News

Pornhub made Premium free for everyone to encourage staying home
Facebook likely looking at a multi-billion dollar deal with Jio; details

News

Facebook likely looking at a multi-billion dollar deal with Jio; details