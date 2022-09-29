Pornhub permanently banned on Instagram for violating policies

Pornhub may never get back on Instagram. Meta has reportedly put a permanent ban on Pornhub’s Instagram account because it was found violating policies multiple times. The policies that Pornhub’s Instagram account allegedly went against included terms of service regarding nudity, adult content, and sexual solicitation. Also Read - Meta’s new features will let you switch between Facebook, Instagram easily

Instagram suspended Pornhub’s account a few weeks ago, but this is a permanent suspension, Meta told Motherboard. And among the policies that Meta considers violated, one particular condition bars public accounts on Instagram from making the sexual solicitation. But Meta did not specify how Pornhub’s account violated that other than telling the New York Post that the account violated the terms of service by encouraging Instagram users to leave its platform and visit a porn site — something Meta sees under the purview of sexual solicitation. Also Read - WhatsApp plans to turn you into a sticker pack: Here’s how

Pornhub has responded to the ban, calling it unfair in an open letter posted on Twitter. The porn website has demanded an explanation from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, Meta’s global affairs president Nick Clegg, and Meta’s general counsel Jennifer Newstead on why its account “are continuously deleted, and why we spend money creating in order to engage with our audience is removed, even when we do not breach any of Instagram’s rules.” Pornhub also accused of removing the content of other adult content creators. Also Read - Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted Stories for users: Check details

In its letter, Pornhub also termed Instagram’s move as “reckless and discriminatory behaviour,” saying it harmed the livelihoods of independent creators. The adult content website demanded fair treatment on Instagram for adult content creators, performers, sex workers, and “any compliant adult business, including Pornhub.”